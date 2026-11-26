The future of James Gunn's DCU came under question when parent company Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed it was up for sale in late 2025, with David Ellison's Paramount a key contender to snap up its iconic IPs and assets. The road there was anything but smooth, with WBD initially accepting an $82.7 billion offer from Netflix in December 2025 before Paramount's persistence and a raised $31-per-share bid won them the race. The Paramount and Warner Bros. merger came under scrutiny for months, with observers assuming the worst for DC Studios and its young DCU. Unfortunately for fans, the worst came as co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran were unexpectedly replaced in their roles as studio heads. With Jeremy Latcham soon arriving to fill the void, the future is hazier than ever for DC Studios.

In spite of the chaos, one of the studio's former bosses previously revealed a glimmer of hope that more resources are being made available to expand the DC slate.

Peter Safran, the co-CEO of DC Studios, opened up about his view on the future of the studio in the Skydance era while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on the Clayface red carpet in October 2026. Safran, who handled the business and operations side of the studio while James Gunn steered the creative, felt they were only "getting started" telling their DCU story, and that he was happy to do so with Skydance's "greater reach":

"James and I had this bigger story that we wanted to tell when we started four years ago. We were just getting started telling it, so the fact that we now have the opportunity to do so with even more resources at our fingertips, with an even greater reach is really exciting for us. There's a lot coming up."

While Gunn and Safran's tenure is winding down as opposed to ramping up, the expanded resources that Safran mentions may not have been exclusive to DC Studios' Gods and Monsters slate. David Ellison clearly has a different vision for what DC should look like under Skydance, and it sounds as though Jeremy Latcham will have a lot more at his disposal to change the direction of DC Studios' future slate now that the previous co-CEOs are in the rearview.

Skydance closed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6 in a deal valuing the company at roughly $110.9 billion. Ellison now runs the combined entity, renamed Skydance, as chairman and CEO alongside co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.

The company has committed to releasing at least 30 theatrical films a year, each with a minimum 45-day window, a pledge it was even willing to put in writing to win over theater chains and regulators. Plans are also in motion to eventually unify the company's streaming services into one platform, which would put future DC projects in front of a combined base of more than 200 million subscribers.

Shortly after the merger closed, Skydance reintroduced DC Studios to the world with new bios, indicating that James Gunn and Peter Safran would remain in their positions at the studio and underscoring Ellison's belief in the universe the pair are building. That seems to have been a smokescreen, though, as the two will no longer be steering the ship.

Gunn and Safran announced the ambitious Gods and Monsters slate in January 2023, unveiling a ten-year plan of DC storytelling across film and television. A decent number of the projects revealed at the time have come to fruition, while a couple were binned as Gunn struggled to fit them into the universe, most notably The Authority.

It is unclear what DC Studios' slate looks like under Latcham. However, assuming some of the plans are kept intact, these upcoming projects stand to benefit from the extended resources and greater reach Safran mentioned, especially if that translates into deeper pockets.

Upcoming DCU Projects That Could Benefit Most From Skydance's Backing of DC Studios

Lanterns Season 2

HBO Max

HBO has not officially renewed Lanterns for a second season yet, but the signs point in the right direction despite the turmoil at DC Studios. Showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed a writers' room has already assembled to map out new episodes, telling reporters the team is about six weeks into laying out the season. That room reportedly includes Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Vanessa Baden Kelly, Nakkiah Lui, Zack Whedon, and Christopher Cantwell.

Season 1 told a grounded story following Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigated a murder in the small town of Rushville, Nebraska. For a Green Lantern series, the space cops used surprisingly few constructs.

Budget may be one reason, but recent behind-the-scenes details revealed that much of the VFX spend went into building a fake Nebraska, with even John's beard in some scenes added digitally. Still, Season 2 could benefit from a bigger budget and tell an intergalactic story featuring more members of the Green Lantern Corps, with more constructs on display.

Constantine

DC Comics

DC Studios recently tapped Francis Galluppi, the filmmaker behind Evil Dead Wrath, to write a new John Constantine movie, announced in early November. The project is currently in very early development and is separate from the long-gestating Keanu Reeves sequel.

Constantine's world of demons, magic, and the occult could look stunning if done right. A well-funded Constantine movie could deliver the kind of supernatural blockbuster the character deserves. Clayface just showed how far a DC horror movie can go with smart spending, and Constantine could follow the same model but with a bigger budget.

Mister Terrific Series

DC Studios

The Mister Terrific series took a major step forward earlier this year when Allan Heinberg signed on to write the pilot. Edi Gathegi is expected to reprise his breakout role as Michael Holt from Superman, though the show still awaits a formal series order.

The biggest draw of Mister Terrific as a character is his tech. The hero's T-Spheres, holographic interfaces, and genius-level inventions demand heavy visual effects work in nearly every scene. Stronger backing would let the series match the standard Gathegi's big-screen debut set, instead of scaling his abilities down for television.

Swamp Thing

DC Studios

James Mangold's Swamp Thing remains alive and active. At the Clayface premiere, Safran confirmed, "We're working on it, absolutely," adding that "the script is being written as we speak," and describing the film as a project the studio fully stands behind. Mangold has described it as a Gothic horror tragedy about a man and a monster, in the vein of Frankenstein.

This is arguably the project where money matters most of all. A convincing Swamp Thing requires either top-tier practical creature work, high-end CGI, or both. The character's connection to the Green, the elemental force tying together all plant life, opens the door to visuals unlike anything else in the DCU. And because general audiences are not very familiar with Swamp Thing, the film would also need more aggressive marketing, an area where the larger Skydance machinery would come in handy.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

Wonder Woman is officially in development, with Ana Nogueira, the writer behind Supergirl and the upcoming Teen Titans, penning the script. Gunn previously promised a very distinct take on Diana Prince, separate from anything audiences saw in the Gal Gadot era.

A proper Wonder Woman film cannot be done on the cheap. Themyscira alone demands ambitious world-building, and the character's action requires large-scale stunt and effects work. The first Wonder Woman earned over $800 million worldwide nearly a decade ago, proving the audience for the character exists. A tentpole-level budget under Skydance could restore the hero as one of the DCU's central pillars.