In the "Home" trilogy, Spider-Man was never lacking allies. Iron Man, Nick Fury (or at least a Skrull pretending to be the spy), Doctor Strange, and two Peter Parker variants were all in his corner, lending a hand on the battlefield and offering support off it. However, things changed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as the titular hero had to learn to work alone. By the end of the movie, he gained one powerful new comrade: Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, whose replacement Marvel Studios might've just cast ahead of Spider-Man 5.

Jean started as more of a foe than a friend in Brand New Day. The Department of Damage Control had something she wanted: her sister, Sara Grey, and she didn't care who she hurt in order to get closer to finding her. Spider-Man did everything in his power to stop her, believing she was nothing more than a villain hell-bent on wreaking havoc on the world. Eventually, Peter put all the pieces together and helped Jean see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Marvel Comics

The potential replacement for Sadie Sink's character is unlikely to start on as bad a footing with Spider-Man. After all, the two of them go back decades. With the X-Men movie nearing the start of filming, Marvel Studios has been busy rounding out the movie's cast, which, of course, features Sink. The Long Walk star Ben Wang recently joined the cast as none other than Bobby Drake, aka Iceman, one of the founding members of the X-Men.

All signs point to Iceman making his MCU debut in Jake Schreier's new film and helping usher in the Mutant Saga. But just like Jean, his role in the franchise could be much bigger than a supporting character in team-up movies.

Marvel Productions

Back in the 1980s, Spider-Man was the biggest thing since sliced bread. Everyone wanted a piece of him, but especially TV networks, who saw plenty of potential in him leading cartoons. Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends aired in 1981 and followed the titular hero, Iceman, and an original character, Fire-Star, who took Human Torch's place after rights issues prevented his appearance.

The gang fought bad guys like any other superhero team, but they also juggled college and chores at Aunt May's house. While Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends lasted only three seasons totaling 24 episodes, it cemented Iceman and Fire-Star as two of the Wall-Crawler's strongest allies. And now Marvel Studios has the oppurtunity to bring at least one of those partnerships to the big screen in Spider-Man 5.

The Spider-Man franchise jumping from one mutant to another might seem strange, since several other characters are worthy of sharing the screen with Tom Holland's hero, such as Human Torch or Miles Morales. But Brand New Day positioned Spider-Man as a representative for mutants, and they're going to need as many as they can get when Phase 7 begins.

Spider-Man Could Be a Key Figure in the MCU's Mutant Saga

Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios used Spider-Man: Brand New Day to confirm no tricks will be used in introducing mutants to Earth-616. The prevailing theory was that the events of Avengers: Secret Wars would retcon them into always having existed, because how else would they have flown under the radar for so long? Well, the powers that be decided to simplify things and just have mutants appear, starting with Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

The X-Men movie plans to pick up the baton from there, exploring a team of mutants who all surely have different experiences with humanity. But the Mutant Saga can't be defined by a few sprinkled-in team-up movies. Mutants have to be everywhere, just as the multiverse was during the Multiverse Saga.

An easy way for Marvel Studios to prove it means business in the mutant department is to fill its most popular solo franchise with characters who have the X-Gene. Spider-Man 5 can feature Bobby Drake and Peter Parker becoming friends and teaming up to bring down a villain stirring up trouble in New York. A few years later, Spider-Man 6 can take things a step further by featuring the entire X-Men team, which will likely have found its footing by then and become the MCU's premier superhero group.

Maybe that all sounds a bit too ambitious and like a plan to steal Spider-Man's thunder. However, if the past couple of eras of the MCU have proved anything, it's that, whenever Spider-Man is on screen, he's the center of attention. He can handle sharing the spotlight with a few more mutants, especially since he'll probably have to make up for creating the universal inhibitor.