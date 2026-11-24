After years of Star Wars fans coming up with their own names for the brand's live-action interconnected universe on Disney+, an official artbook finally confirmed that Lucasfilm is openly referring to the web of shows under a specific name, and its one fans will be happy to hear. When The Mandalorian first debuted in 2019 on Disney+, Star Wars fans likely had no idea that it would see the success it did and lead to such a historic initiative in the galaxy far, far away. Now, the future for all of those connected shows is definitely questionable, but it seems as though Star Wars has at least come up with an official name for the group of titles.

Fans have had their own name for that same collection of projects for a long time, ever since it was announced that an overarching story would be told throughout multiple titles. Specifically, it was always referred to as the MandoVerse, and fans always grouped The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew under that umbrella. More recently, The Mandalorian & Grogu was even thrown in the MandoVerse as well, even though it wasn't a Disney+ series.

While it is sad for many Star Wars and MandoVerse fans, right now the future of that initiative looks rather bleak. For the first time since The Mandalorian first premiered, there are no current plans at Lucasfilm for the character to return in any capacity. Additionally, there is nothing on Lucasfilm's upcoming slate (theatrically or on Disney+) that takes place within the MandoVerse aside from Ahsoka Season 2, which will debut in January and will likely be the final season of that show.

The Mandalorian was canceled outright in favor for a feature film titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, but since it became the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie of all time (even earning less than Solo), it would be utterly shocking if Disney gave Lucasfilm the green light to make another.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Dave Filoni's feature film, which was supposed to be the Avengers: Endgame of Star Wars' MandoVerse saga, is not even in the works anymore. Most notably, Kathleen Kennedy did not even mention it during her exit interview after stepping down as Lucasfilm president, which was not a good sign.

Despite the uncertain future for the Mandalorian-focused shows, fans are still in the here and now, and if there is any shred of hope that the interconnected Disney+ universe will continue, it comes in a quote from an executive who has directly worked on some of those projects.

Disney and Lucasfilm recently released the official artbook for the Mandalorian & Grogu feature film, and in one of the book's sections, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) executive creative director John Knoll confirmed that Lucasfilm internally refers to the group of Disney+ shows that were produced and overseen by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau as the "MandoVerse" projects. Notably, this is the first time that anyone from Lucasfilm has used the MandoVerse term formally when talking about the interconnected Star Wars shows.

Every Major MandoVerse Actor's Current Status and Future Possibilities

Pedro Pascal's Potential Return Is More Shaky Than Ever

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Pedro Pascal is the anchor of the MandoVerse; there's no question about it. Without him, there quite literally would not be a MandoVerse, as he originally brought Din Djarin to life in The Mandalorian, which kickstarted this entire interconnected Disney+ universe. However, of every major actor who has appeared under that umbrella, his return seems the least likely, maybe besides Temuera Morrison's.

As time has passed, Pascal has been on set less and less. Unless Din Djarin appears with his helmet off, Pascal is almost never even inside the suit, if ever, with his role mostly being reduced to just voicing the character. With the performance of The Mandalorian & Grogu at the box office, there likely won't be another Mandalorian film, so Disney and Lucasfilm probably don't see any reason for the character to show his face anymore.

It is also worth noting that Pascal is still extremely active in Hollywood, seemingly landing more new roles every day. On top of all of that, he is now firmly a part of Marvel Studios' MCU (where he plays Reed Richards), which comes with an extremely demanding schedule. Pascal could always return to the MandoVerse in the future, especially if Disney writes him a big enough check. However, things don't look good right now.

Rosario Dawson Will Almost Definitely Return

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While Pascal's future seems bleak at best, Ahsoka Tano actress Rosario Dawson has a pretty good chance to return, even after Ahsoka is over. Dave Filoni has made it clear that Ahsoka (who was his own creation) is still very dear to him, so Star Wars fans will likely see more projects with her in them sometime in the future, even if they don't take place within the MandoVerse.

Dawson herself recently revealed that she thinks an Ahsoka feature film would be extremely interesting, and it likely wouldn't take much to convince Filoni to push for one of those. It is always possible that her time playing Ahsoka could be at an end following the release of Ahsoka Season 2, but it isn't likely.

Katee Sackhoff's Character's Story Is Likely Over

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After voicing Bo-Katan Kryze in multiple animated projects, Katee Sackhoff returned to portray the character in live-action in the MandoVerse, and she did so rather spectacularly. While it would be disappointing for some characters to never return in the MandoVerse, she is not one of them, and that is not because Bo-Katan is uninteresting or doesn't have a place.

Instead, the MandoVerse actually tied up her character arc in a rather satisfying way in The Mandalorian Season 3 (which was one of the only things that season of the Disney+ show got right), meaning it could be a disservice to the character if Sackhoff came back.

Temuera Morrison Is Not Coming Back

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This is not something any Star Wars fan wants to hear, but Temuera Morrison's time as Boba Fett in the Star Wars universe is over. While Lucasfilm and Disney have not given an official confirmation that the actor and character won't return, Morrison himself has basically revealed it at multiple points, saying that there are no plans for the character.

At one point, it was reported that Lucasfilm was looking to create a second season of The Book of Boba Fett, but the first installment of that show was not received well at all, and things ultimately changed, so there is really no place for him. The only possibility for Morrison to make a comeback as Boba Fett would be in Filoni's MandoVerse feature film, but as mentioned, the likelihood of that happening at this point is low.

Ming-Na Wen Is Likely in the Same Boat as Boba Fett

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Ming-Na Wen brought Fennec Shand to life in both live-action and animation, and it is worth pointing out that she did a rather stellar job. Her character helped anchor The Book of Boba Fett and the early days of the MandoVerse, but like Boba Fett, she is most likely never going to return.

Similarly to Morrison, Wen could be included in that MandoVerse movie, but once again, it probably is not going to happen.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo Almost Has to Return

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Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, is in the same boat as Rosario Dawson. It seems as though there are absolutely more stories to tell about Ahsoka and the Ghost crew, even if they don't take place within the MandoVerse. Wren is another character who was created by Filoni, so most likely he wants them to live on.

Bordizzo is already going to be featured in the upcoming Ahsoka Season 2 show on Disney+, but her Star Wars will likely continue even after that.

Eman Esfandi Is in the Same Boat as Bordizzo and Dawson

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Eman Esfandi portrays another member of the Ghost crew who was in Rebels and is now in Ahsoka, so unless he is killed in Ahsoka Season 2, it seems unlikely that it will be his last appearance as the character.

While there is more potential for those characters to return than anyone else, it is also important to note that Esfandi seems to genuinely love playing Ezra, which definitely helps, as it shows he is committed to the role. Ezra is still one of the most promising characters in all of Star Wars, so he most likely is going to come back at some point.