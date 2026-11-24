Warner Bros. has announced one last DC movie on its slate for 2026, and it's releasing right around the expected start of Man of Tomorrow marketing. DC Studios is entering a tumultuous period as the year draws to a close, following the sudden end of James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership at the company. While their plans for DC's animation, television, and film may be thrown into uncertainty with incoming studio head Jeremy Latcham, some projects under the prior co-CEOs' purview are still set to arrive. In 2026, DC Studios added Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface to its DCU slate, but its final project for the year is part of a different saga.

DC Studios recently announced that the second film in Warner Bros. Animation's Batman Knightfall animated trilogy would be released before the end of the year.

Batman Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest will be released on December 8, following the first part's release in August 2026. The third part of the Knightfall trilogy is scheduled for an unannounced date in 2027 and will round out DC's animated adaptation of the Batman: Knightfall comic arc.

The Batman Knightfall trilogy pits the Dark Knight against the super-strong tyrant Bane, who orchestrates a huge breakout of Rogues Gallery villains from Arkham Asylum. The voice cast includes Anson Mount as Batman, Michael Mando as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber as Azrael.

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This will be DC Studios' final release for 2026, and Batman Knightfall Part 2's release drops right around the time marketing for Man of Tomorrow is expected to kick off. While much of the attention will be directed at Batman Knightfall for the rest of 2026, the next major Superman Saga film is due for release on July 9, 2027, and if the marketing cycle for its predecessors is anything to go by, promotion for the next DCU film should start soon.

Here is when fans can expect each major component of Man of Tomorrow's marketing to be released, from the first trailer through its streaming debut.

First Superman 2 Trailer/Teaser

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Man of Tomorrow wrapped filming at the end of the summer, yet DC Studios has not released any footage from it. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of David Corenswet's Superman, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and the other returning DCU cast members in the Superman sequel, and the first trailer will be a taste of what this crossover is going to look like.

A teaser trailer and poster are typically the first steps in a movie's marketing cycle, and with the film about nine months out from release, these materials could drop around this time.

Director James Gunn warned on his Threads account that a trailer for Man of Tomorrow wouldn't be arriving in December, meaning fans are unlikely to see anything for the Superman sequel before the end of the year (unless the trailer drops even sooner, in November instead). However, DC Studios may choose to release some first look imagery in lieu of a full trailer before the end of 2026.

Both Superman and Supergirl, which released a year apart in similar summer slots, debuted their first trailers in December, so Man of Tomorrow not launching anything in December 2026 will break from this tradition. If nothing comes before the end of the year, DC Studios will likely ramp up marketing for Man of Tomorrow quickly in the new year, releasing that first trailer in early 2027.

Second Trailer Release

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A movie's marketing cycle typically includes multiple trailer releases, with the second often including even more detail about the upcoming film. Superman followed this blueprint and released its second official trailer almost six months after the first teaser, and only two months out from the movie's release.

A similar strategy can be expected for Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled for a similar release date in 2027 and can therefore be expected to drop its second trailer sometime in April or May next year.

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After a run of trailers, next will come Man of Tomorrow's actual theatrical release date. This is scheduled for July 9, 2027 in the US, which basically mirrors Superman's release slot two years prior. This release date is expected to be the same across the UK, Australasia, and Europe, although some international territories may receive the film a day or so early.

Man of Tomorrow is also set to secure an IMAX release in markets where the format is available, taking over the large-format screens from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The Superman sequel is expected to open on over 4,000 screens in its opening weekend, like its predecessor, and could see theatrical exclusivity for around 6 weeks. Superman remained in theaters until around October, marking about 12 weeks of screenings, and Man of Tomorrow could be poised to do the same, depending on its reception.

Digital Release

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Following a period of theatrical exclusivity, a film's next stage in the pipeline is its digital release, which typically occurs once the project's performance begins to slow in theaters. In Superman's case, this happened only six weeks after the movie's initial theatrical release, a choice, according to Gunn, made to give audiences time to prepare for Peacemaker Season 2, which connected to Superman.

Right now, no follow-up DC projects have been announced in the months following Man of Tomorrow's release, so the film may end up getting a longer theatrical exclusive run, with the digital release pushed to late August or September 2027. Latcham also may have a different strategy in mind as well, particularly if he intends to fully reboot the DC universe once again.

Subscription Streaming Service Release

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The final stage of a film's release strategy is its launch on subscription streaming services, which in the case of DC Studios films, will be on HBO Max.

Both Supergirl and Superman arrived on HBO Max in September, around 70 days after their theatrical release dates. If Man of Tomorrow follows suit, then it can also be expected on HBO Max before the end of September 2027.

Man of Tomorrow could certainly differ from the marketing and release pipeline of past DCU films (there is also the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger to consider), but it will depend on when DC Studios opts to begin marketing the movie and how it performs during its initial theatrical release.