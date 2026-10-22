Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse's Theatrical Release Date Gets Officially Pushed Up In International Market

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse just received an official update on its theatrical release in an international market, and it is welcome news for fans abroad. The third chapter in Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Verse trilogy picks up Miles Morales' story right after the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which left Miles stranded on Earth-42, hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society and face to face with an alternate version of himself who became the Prowler. Shameik Moore is back in the lead role. While the movie's rollout stayed locked on one key date for months, one international market now stands out from the pack, confirming that fans there will see the trilogy finale earlier than anyone else.

Sony Pictures Colombia's official website now lists Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse for a June 10, 2027 theatrical release in the country, eight full days before its current United States date of June 18, 2027. With that date now locked in for at least one market, here is when fans can expect every major step of the rollout, from the first trailer to the streaming debut.

Beyond the Spider-Verse's Predicted Marketing Rollout

First Trailer Release

Sony Pictures

Sony already screened first-look footage for Beyond the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon in 2025, but the first public trailer should arrive in the opening weeks of December 2026, roughly six months before release.

That window lines up with how Sony handled Across the Spider-Verse, whose first-look teaser premiered at Brazil's CCXP in December 2021. The preview could also play in theaters with Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 or Sony's own Jumanji: Open World on Christmas Day.

Second Trailer Release

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The follow-up trailer will likely drop in April 2027, about two months before the premiere. Across the Spider-Verse followed that exact pattern, with its second official trailer debuting on April 4, 2023, ahead of a June 2 release. That trailer garnered 148.6 million views in 24 hours, one of the most-watched superhero trailers of 2023.

Final Trailer

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The last trailer for a Spider-Verse film is usually the most action-packed, and it tends to arrive in the weeks just before the movie releases. Across the Spider-Verse's final trailer arrived on May 11, 2023, only a few weeks ahead of its June 2, 2023 premiere. Beyond the Spider-Verse is likely to follow suit with one last look in May 2027.

Sony Pictures

Beyond the Spider-Verse premieres in the US on June 18, 2027, over Father's Day weekend, with Colombia and possibly other markets going more than a week earlier. European markets, including France, Germany, and Poland, are expected to premiere the movie a few days ahead of the US, with reported dates of June 16, June 17, and June 4, 2027.

It will be the first Spider-Verse film released in the 1.43:1 IMAX ratio. A massive footprint is expected given Across the Spider-Verse opened in 4,313 theaters, peaked at 4,332, and played wide for most of its three-and-a-half-month run.

Digital Release

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Based on the last movie's 67-day gap between theaters and home viewing, Beyond the Spider-Verse should hit digital platforms for purchase and rental in late August 2027.

Subscription Service Release

Sony Pictures

Sony's new Pay-1 deal with Netflix kicks in with the studio's 2027 slate, and Beyond the Spider-Verse is confirmed as one of the titles covered. The five-year pact runs from 2027 through 2032 and makes Netflix the film's global streaming home after its theatrical run.

Across the Spider-Verse arrived on Netflix on October 31, 2023, 151 days after its June debut, and the sequel is likely to follow a similar pattern. The Pay-1 window lasts 18 months on Netflix, after which the movie moves to Disney+, with the math placing its arrival there in April 2029.

Why is Colombia Getting an Early Beyond the Spider-Verse Release?

An early international date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse follows a pattern Sony used with the previous chapter. Across the Spider-Verse arrived in markets like Colombia, the Philippines, Mexico, and Malaysia on May 31 and June 1, 2023, one to two days before its June 2, 2023 debut in the US. Studios often stagger international releases to build word of mouth and spread out local marketing pushes.

The eight-day gap in the Colombian market is admittedly a far more aggressive version of that strategy. Latin America has proven to be a major region for the franchise, which is not too surprising given that the trilogy's main character has Puerto Rican roots through his mother, Rio. Mexico alone brought in over $29 million for Across the Spider-Verse, making it one of the sequel's strongest international markets. Moving the date up in Colombia looks like Sony trying to capitalize on that enthusiasm and give the trilogy finale an overseas boost before its domestic opening.

It makes sense that Sony would get more aggressive with its marketing this time, because the stakes are much higher now. Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and grossed $375.5 million worldwide, while Across the Spider-Verse nearly doubled that total with $690.5 million. Together, the two films brought in over $1 billion at the global box office.

The finale now has to top its predecessor, and Sony will ideally be aiming somewhere around the $1 billion mark. That is not an easy feat to pull off, and the studio will need to bring out its big marketing guns for this one. Spider-Man: Brand New Day also posted unprecedented numbers this summer, and Sony would love to keep that momentum going for its Spider-Man franchise.