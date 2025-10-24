Spider-Verse 3 Just Confirmed a Major Change for Its Theatrical Release That Has Fans Super Excited

Spider-Verse 3 will feature a major change for its theatrical release that has fans beaming with excitement. Sony Pictures Animation will return to its web-slinging animated franchise in 2027 with the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The new movie will feature many of the elements fans have come to expect from the series, including epic, groundbreaking animation, dozens of colorful Marvel characters, and an endlessly head-bopping soundtrack. However, one thing will be different.

It has been confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the first installment of the Spider-Verse trilogy to utilize the full IMAX aspect ratio for its theatrical IMAX release. When asked whether Spider-Verse 3 would "expand the aspect ratio" for IMAX by an inquiring fan on X, executive producer Christopher Miller chimed in to say, "Heck yeah, we will:"

Q: "Will they expand the aspect ratio is the question?" A: "Heck yeah, we will."

This revelation sparked much excitement among the Spider-Verse fan community. Phase Hero's Brandon Davis was among those to share his elation, posting online, "the biggest W (literally)."

While the first two Spider-Verse movies were released in IMAX theaters, they utilized a traditional widescreen aspect ratio, resulting in black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. This change means Beyond the Spider-Verse will use the more conventional 1.43:1 IMAX ratio, with the picture filling the entire screen.

The change can make the already larger picture (given the size of IMAX screens) look even bigger, adding a sense of scale that is not often present in widescreen movies playing on an IMAX screen.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will mark the end of the acclaimed Spider-Verse trilogy. This new animated adventure will pick up on the cliff-hanger ending from 2023's Across the Spider-Verse, in which Shameik Moore's Miles Morales was stranded in an alternate universe outside of his own. The web-slinging threequel comes to theaters on June 18, 2027, starring Moore alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, and Daniel Kaluuya (read more about the Spider-Verse 3 cast here).

Why The Spider-Verse 3 IMAX Change Is a Big Deal

Sony Pictures

Some fans may view this Spider-Verse 3 news as relatively inconsequential, but it could represent a significant shift and could indicate how Sony Pictures perceives the upcoming threequel.

After Into the Spider-Verse was something of a surprise hit for Sony, becoming one of the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time upon release, the studio leaned into the franchise a little harder for its sequel, resulting in Across the Spider-Verse making nearly $700 million at the global box office.

Given that Beyond the Spider-Verse is said to be the end of the trilogy, it would make sense that Sony Pictures would want to pull out all the stops, giving the franchise the send-off it deserves.

Given the franchise's critical pedigree thus far, it is assumed that Beyond will be lauded just the same.

So, putting in the extra work to fully convert Spider-Verse 3 for IMAX could subconsiously make the movie feel like even more of an event in theaters, potentially raising the box office earning potential beyond even that of Across the Spider-Verse.

The added screen real estate could also make the animated Multiversal shenanigans the franchise is known for look better than ever as well.