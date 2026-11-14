Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's Trailer Release Countdown Begins As Sony Launches Marvel Threequel Movie's Website

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is easily one of 2027's most anticipated theatrical releases. The Sony Pictures Animation film is expected to conclude Miles Morales' story nearly four years after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended on a cliffhanger, leaving Miles in a precarious position. Despite footage from the film being screened privately at CinemaCon in April 2026, fans have yet to receive an official public trailer.

Despite the lack of an official trailer release, anticipation continues to grow as Beyond the Spider-Verse's summer 2027 release approaches. With roughly seven months remaining before the film hits theaters, a new development suggests Sony is laying the groundwork for its promotional campaign, potentially bringing audiences closer to their first publicly available look at the sequel.

Sony Pictures Animation has apparently bought the domain for beyondthespiderverse.movie. The URL, discovered by X (formerly Twitter) user @HumanKeanu39738, currently redirects visitors to the official Sony Pictures website, suggesting the site isn't live yet. Still, the redirect to Sony Pictures' website suggests the animated trilogy will have an official online destination, a positive sign as anticipation builds for the film's first publicly released trailer and subsequent promotional rollout.

The timing of the URL's discovery is also particularly significant, as it arrives shortly before Beyond the Spider-Verse's anticipated marketing window. Once launched, the site will likely compile future promotional updates for the animated film, including trailers, official artwork, and stills.

With December 2026 approaching, Sony is nearing the period when its previous Spider-Verse movies began major promotional pushes. This makes the website update potentially more significant, even if it doesn't confirm that a new trailer is imminent.

When Will the First Beyond the Spider-Verse Trailer Release?

Sony Pictures Animation

With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse seemingly gearing up for its promotional blitz, the film's marketing push will likely begin soon. The most likely trailer release window remains the first couple of weeks of December, which would place the trailer roughly six months ahead of the film's premiere.

Sony previously released the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse teaser on December 9, 2017, and the first full Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer on December 13, 2022. While not confirmations regarding the third movie's promotional schedule, both dates support the expectation that the studio will again use December to launch a major Spider-Verse marketing campaign.

The likeliest time frame in early December for a specific release window is between December 3-6, 2026. Those dates coincide with Brazil's CCXP convention, the event that premiered Into The Spider-Verse's first teaser in 2017 and Across the Spider-Verse's first-look teaser in 2021. While Sony has not confirmed a presentation or trailer debut at CCXP 2026, returning to the event for Beyond the Spider-Verse would continue a promotional tradition across all three films.

An early- to mid-December trailer release could also allow the film's early promotional material to be seen in theaters ahead of some of the month's most anticipated theatrical releases. Beyond the Spider-Verse could utilize its synergy with Marvel by attaching a potential trailer to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, debuting in theaters on Dec. 18. Sony could also choose to attach a trailer to its own Jumanji: Open World, releasing on Dec. 25.

What Will the First Beyond the Spider-Verse Trailer Show?

Sony Pictures Animation

If Sony's previous Spider-Verse teasers are any indication, Beyond the Spider-Verse's first teaser could prioritize individual scenes instead of revealing extensive plot details.

Into the Spider-Verse's first teaser focused mostly on Miles Morales swinging through Brooklyn, while Across the Spider-Verse's teaser centered on Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) visiting Miles in his bedroom before showcasing Miles' journey through the multiverse and eventual confrontation with Spider-Man 2099, a.k.a. Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac).

Beyond the Spider-Verse's CinemaCon footage adopted a similar structure, mostly focusing on Miles' confrontation and escape from Earth-42's Prowler and Uncle Aaron, and its official trailer could mimic that. The scene shows Miles explaining his father's impending death before using his electrical powers to escape.

Sony could use this confrontation as the trailer's centerpiece, interspersed with brief glimpses of Gwen's rescue mission, Miguel's pursuit of Miles, and the growing threat posed by the Spot. Alternatively, the trailer could focus on Gwen assembling her team or other Spider-Verse characters confirmed to appear in the film.

A new trailer will likely prioritize the Spider-Verse films' biggest strength, the trilogy's emotional stakes. With Miles attempting to save his father while confronting his adversarial alternate-universe counterpart, Sony already has enough material to deliver an engaging, character-focused trailer, peppered with fights and action beats, while keeping plot details under wraps.

Regardless of what Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's first official trailer shows, the purchase of a domain linked to the film and the franchise's history of December Spider-Verse reveals indicate that the coming weeks could be particularly important for the movie. If tradition holds, fans could finally receive their first official look at the film before 2026 ends.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release in theaters on June 18, 2026.