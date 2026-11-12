Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’s Trailer Features 4 Major Marvel Fights — And Miles Morales Vs. Miguel O’Hara's Showdown Looks Incredible

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is one of the most highly anticipated animated films in recent years. Teased as the epic conclusion to Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Verse trilogy, the film will likely kick off sometime after the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In the film, whose theatrical release has been delayed to June 18, 2027, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is expected to desperately attempt to return home and prevent his father's death while facing his greatest challenges yet. Many of those challenges will play out in new, dynamic action sequences featuring multiple Spider-Man heroes and villains preparing for major confrontations.

These fight sequences were among the highlights of a nearly five-minute trailer, initially screened at Cinemacon 2026, that leaked online in August. The trailer, which contained unfinished footage and has not been officially released by Sony, teased several major battles that could become some of the trilogy's most visually arresting fights.

4 Major Fights Teased in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales vs. The Prowlers

Sony Pictures Animation

After Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended on a cliffhanger that left Miles stranded on Earth-42, an Earth without Spider-Man, Miles finds himself captured by a pair of familiar faces. Those lookalikes are his alternate-universe counterpart, Miles G. Morales (Jharrel Jerome), who, on Earth-42, became the Prowler instead of Spider-Man, and an alternate version of his uncle Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali).

In the trailer, Miles attempts to convince his captors to release him so he can return home and save his father. Unsurprisingly, his negotiations fail, and Miles uses his bioelectric powers to break free of his restraints. The trailer doesn't show what happens next, but the ensuing chase and confrontation creates an interesting dynamic between the two versions of Miles, both of whom grew up under different circumstances. Their fight could become a pivotal moment that shapes both characters moving forward.

Kingpin vs. Spider-People

Sony Pictures Animation

The trailer also teases the unexpected return of Wilson Fisk, played in animation by Liev Schreiber, who served as the main antagonist in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In that film, Fisk, also known as Kingpin, created the Super Collider, which threatened the Multiverse and ultimately led to his defeat and arrest.

One shot in the trailer appears to show Kingpin's massive form from behind as he faces several Spider-People, including Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), as another collider-like event takes place. The brief moment suggests that the movie may feature another major confrontation between the crime boss and the Spider-People.

However, because the circumstances surrounding the collider-like event are unclear, it's possible that the footage could instead suggest an unexpected alliance between the two parties, with the Spider-People teaming up with the villain to confront an even greater threat.

The Spot vs. Unknown Opponent

Sony Pictures Animation

A key moment teased in the leaked trailer shows The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), whose transformation into a terrifying multiversal villain made him one of the biggest threats in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In that film, the once-comedic villain gained immense power by absorbing energy from supercolliders across different universes, allowing him to manipulate portals between dimensions.

The ominous, split-second trailer shot shows The Spot emerging jerkily from the floor and powering up, seemingly getting ready to unleash his abilities in a devastating attack. The brief footage of The Spot does not establish who he is fighting, though a pair of figures in orange suits can be seen.

Miles isn't in the shot, but since he was The Spot's primary target in Across the Spider-Verse, he's likely involved. If so, Miles may need to enlist help from other Spider-People like Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker, especially with Jefferson Davis' life hanging in the balance.

Miles Morales vs. Spider-Man 2099

Sony Pictures Animation

Arguably the most exciting conflict teased in the leaked trailer involves a spectacular battle between Miles and Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099. The Spider-Man variant, who first appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's post-credits scene, prevents Miles from meddling in a canon event involving his father's death in Across the Spider-Verse.

The trailer suggests the rift between the two continues in Beyond the Spider-Verse, with action-packed glimpses of a fight between them. A handful of quick moments showcase Miguel's aggressive, dominant fighting style, with him physically besting Miles in shots that also highlight the movie's impressive animation and fight choreography.

Another shot shows Miguel standing on a rain-soaked rooftop as several dimensional portals open around him. It's unclear whether this moment takes place during the fight with Miles, but it alludes to a large-scale confrontation involving other Spider-People.

The conflict between Miles and Miguel could play a major role in the film's emotional crux. Their fight stems from Miles refusing to accept that his father's death is inevitable and Miguel believing that preserving the Multiverse means canon events must be protected and allowed to unfold without interference.

While neither Miles nor Miguel appears in the shots featuring The Spot, the two may temporarily set their differences aside to confront the villain, though the footage makes it clear their heated disagreement is far from settled.