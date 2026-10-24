Spider-Verse 3 Trailer Confirms 1 Key Marvel Villain Will Be Switching Sides

Miles Morales found himself in a bind at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Not only was the Spider-Society after him, but he also fell into the clutches of his variant, Miles G. Morales, who wasn't bitten by a radioactive spider but followed in his uncle's footsteps by becoming the Prowler. Spider-Verse 3, aka Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will show the outcome of their conflict and, based on the movie's trailer, also feature a major change of heart.

At CinemaCon earlier this year, attendees were granted the oppurtunity to be among the first in the world to watch the Spider-Verse 3 trailer. After the panel concluded, social media lit up with descriptions and reactions to the footage. What flew under the radar was a shot that clearly showed Miles G. Morales standing alongside a group of heroes and villains.

Sony Pictures Animation

Reacting to what appears to be a supercollider activating, the motley crew stands there in disbelief. But the characters present are far more interesting than what's going on around them. In the back stands Kingpin, who helped kick off the Spider-Verse franchise by searching the multiverse for his wife and son.

Sony Pictures Animation

Also present is a Spider-Man variant who appears to be wearing a gi, suggesting a martial arts background. He's accompanied by several other Spider-People, including someone who looks a lot like Spider-Punk, Miles' rival from Across the Spider-Verse. He's very much against the establishment, but he won't let the entire universe fall apart on his watch.

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man India makes his presence felt as well. He and Miles bonded quickly in Spider-Verse 3's predecessor, sharing a passion for helping people.

Miles didn't have as much luck with his doppelganger, who wasted no time tying Spider-Man up and pressuring him for answers about who he was and where he was from. However, the trailer for Spider-Verse 3 teases that the two young men will come to some sort of understanding.

Plenty of punches are set to be thrown before any hatchets are buried; the CinemaCon trailer featured an extended sequence in which Spider-Man battles his captors before finally breaking free of his chains. But at the end of the day, everyone is going to realize that there's a bigger fish to fry, who's prepared to destroy all of reality if it means people take him more seriously.

Miles G. Morales Isn't the Real Villain of Spider-Verse 3

Sony Pictures Animation

The way Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse sure made it seem like Miles G. Morales could be the big bad of the whole series. Original Miles worked so hard to prove himself as a hero, and learning that there was an evil version of himself rocked him to his core. In reality, though, Prowler is nothing more than a roadblock to Miles' real fight with Spot.

Dr. Johnathon Ohnn had his world turned inside out when the collider exploded in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Suddenly, he could travel between locations using the spots that appeared all over his body. His initial goal was to become Spider-Man's rival. However, the titular hero didn't give him the time of day, so he had to step it up.

Spot discovered he could use his powers to travel between dimensions and absorb more energy. In Across the Spider-Verse, he ended up on the Spider-Society's radar, but Miguel O'Hara's forces didn't stand a chance against him. By the end of the movie, he became unbelievably powerful and decided to return home to get back at everyone who wronged him, including Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

Jefferson being put on the chopping block might just bring the two different versions of Miles together. Across the Spider-Verse revealed that Prowler's dad died instead of his uncle, leading him down a dark path. Making mistakes doesn't mean Miles G. is beyond redemption.

If Miles can reach him and make him understand the true gravity of the situation, Prowler will have no choice but to suit up and head for the nearest portal in Spider-Verse 3, along with all the Spider-People who are trying to act on the great responsibility that comes with their great power.

The combined forces of good and evil might be enough to bring Spot down for good. And once the job is done and the multiverse's balance is restored, everyone can go back to their corners and do what they do best. Miles shouldn't write off his variant once it's all said and done, though, because he's a good reminder that even someone who's made their fair share of mistakes can learn from them and come out the other side a better person.