Spider-Verse 3 Will Officially Include 3 Types of Villains

Sony Animation's Spider-Verse 3 (Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse) will feature a diverse array of villains. Closing out the animated Spider-Verse story that started in 2018, Spider-Verse 3 will deliver an epic conclusion to Miles Morales' wild trip across the multiverse on June 18, 2027. He will do everything in his power to keep his family and friends alive, even as a horde of powerful antagonists stands in his way.

Three types of villains will be utilized in 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. This movie will feature a major influx of heroes, including multiple protagonists who were notably absent from the most recent entry in the saga (2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). The Spider Variants will have to bring every bit of skill and power they have to take down a scary group of enemies who boast their own abilities and strengths.

All 3 Villain Types in Spider-Verse 3

Earth-1610 Based Villains

Sony Animation

In this trilogy, Miles Morales comes from Earth-1610, which has its share of primarily strength-based antagonists.

This starts off with Liev Schreiber's Kingpin, who showed off his strength and rage in the original movie when he took out this universe's Peter Parker in battle. After building the Super Collider in Into the Spider-Verse to bring back his dead wife and son, he will be back in action for the third movie.

Next is Tombstone, played by Marvin Jones III, who will also make his live-action MCU debut as the same character in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Coming in with impressive strength and nearly impenetrable skin, Tombstone is a bodyguard and enforcer for the Kingpin, playing a minor role in the original film before coming back for the threequel.

Finally, Jason Schwartzman will be back for Spider-Verse 3 as the movie's main villain, The Spot. Originally a scientist for the Kingpin, the Collider explosion exposed him to interdimensional portals, turning him into an insanely powerful threat to the entire multiverse.

Spider-Society

Sony Animation

Across the Spider-Verse introduced viewers to the Spider-Society on Earth-928, which included Gwen Stacy as a potential member. This group's primary mission is to protect the multiverse from anomalies and enforce canon events to prevent the timeline from collapsing into madness and worlds from being lost.

Leading these efforts is Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099. Known as a strict enforcer, Miguel and Miles quickly became enemies, as the red-and-blue-suited web-slinger will stop at nothing to keep Miles from preventing his father's expected death in Spider-Verse 3.

Evil Variants (Earth-42 Villains)

Sony Animation

At the end of Across the Spider-Verse, Miles ended up stranded on Earth-42, as he met two evil variants of people from his own universe.

This started with a new version of Mahershala Ali's Uncle Aaron Davis, who was back to his villainous ways in this universe. Having lost his brother (Miles' father), Aaron is much harder and battle-tested.

Meanwhile, Miles will come face-to-face with a new variant of himself, Miles G. Morales, who operates as the Prowler on Earth-42. Reports teased that this movie starts with an epic battle between the two Mileses, which should continue throughout the movie as the OG Miles tries to get back to his home universe.