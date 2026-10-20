I'm Convinced Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's Trailer Is Misleading, But Not How Everyone Thinks

Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke so many records that it's easy to forget there's another Wall Crawler-led film on the horizon. In 2027, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the final entry in Sony's groundbreaking trilogy, hits theaters. All signs point to the movie picking up right after the events of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which saw Miles Morales fall into the hands of his variant. But the Prowler isn't the only one standing in his way as he tries to save his father.

Across the Spider-Verse properly introduced Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, who appeared briefly in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse during its post-credits scene. He's the leader of the Spider-Society, an organization dedicated to keeping the multiverse intact by addressing anomalies in a timely and aggressive manner. Miles ended up on Miguel's radar because a spider from another universe bit him. And their rivalry will get even more intense in 2027, based on what the leaked Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer revealed.

The new look at the highly anticipated film kicked off with Miles trying to appeal to his lookalike's humanity. His approach didn't work, and a fight broke out. After that, the trailer jumped from scene to scene, showing everything from an intimate moment between Miles and Gwen Stacy to Spider-Punk making the crowd go wild. However, the shots that really stood out pitted Miles against Miguel. Spider-Man 2099 kept his energy from Across the Spider-Verse and unleashed everything he had on the young hero.

Sony Pictures Animation

Before the Beyond the Spider-Verse logo showed up at the end of the trailer, Miguel snuck into one final frame, standing on a roof and watching portals from other universes open. The rainy environment made it feel like Miguel was in the same reality Miles was marooned in at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, teasing another major conflict. But the footage might be throwing everyone for a loop.

Despite his cutthroat mentality, Miguel is a hero. He wants to see the multiverse flourish and avoid repeating his past mistakes. Sure, his bedside manner needs work. That can be said about a lot of good guys, though. What Beyond the Spider-Verse could be setting up is a last-minute switcheroo where Miguel deploys his agents to help Miles, not hinder him. After all, there's a real threat to the multiverse that needs addressing.

Stopping The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is More Than a One Spider Job

Sony Pictures Animation

The presence that loomed largest in the Beyond the Spider-Verse footage was The Spot's. Miles doesn't take him seriously in Across the Spider-Verse, so the reality-jumping villain kicked things up a notch by amassing more power. He plans to return to his original universe in the next film and wreak havoc, setting his sights first and foremost on Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

Even with all the odds stacked against him, Miles will surely make it home in time to face off against Spot. He's going to have a few friends watching his back, including Peter B. Parker and Gwen, who ignored Miguel's directives and went after their friend at the end of Across the Spider-Verse. But with the fate of the multiverse on the line, it's the more the merrier. Miguel's army would come in handy, and everything points to him lending a hand.

Miles and Miguel might never see eye to eye. Miguel's past missteps mean he sees the world as half-empty rather than half-full, like Miles. Every great partnership needs both sides of the coin; just look at Superman and Batman. The two Spider-Men have the oppurtunity to do their best Dynamic Duo impression when they share the screen again.