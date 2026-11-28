A new promo for Shrek 5 has revealed the first look at Dragon's updated design, a far cry from the character's original look when she debuted in the 2001 film, and it has split the fanbase again over DreamWorks' design choices. The studio first previewed the new animation style in a cast announcement video in February 2025, followed by the first official teaser on June 16, 2026. The film, originally dated for July 2026 and then December of that year, now arrives on June 30, 2027.

NBCUniversal aired a new Shrek TV spot during its Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage, featuring an older-looking Shrek at the swamp he shares with Fiona. In the footage, he opens the door of the Onion Carriage for his family and out step Fiona, the couple's now-teenage triplets, Felicia, Fergus, and Farkle.

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Before Shrek can shut the door, Dragon squeezes out after them, confirming her return to the franchise and giving fans their first look at her new design.

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Dragon's scales are now a vibrant hot pink, paired with emerald green eyes. Her snout is rounder and her cheeks softer, leaving her looking far less menacing than she did in the earlier films.

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The redesign gives her an overwhelmingly feminine aesthetic, stripping away the ruggedness she once had. The large spikes from 2001's Shrek have also noticeably given way to much smaller ones.

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Not that Dragon never looked feminine. The original design balanced both sides of the character, with her rough, dark crimson scales, large spikes, and big green eyes contrasting against her long lashes and painted red lips.

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Toughness and femininity in equal measure. The new design leans almost entirely into the latter, which only amplifies the complaint fans already have with DreamWorks' new house style.

Dragon's Redesign Continues Shrek 5's Divisive Direction

Dragon's makeover fits the broader visual overhaul DreamWorks is pushing forward with in Shrek 5. The sequel abandons the fantasy realism that defined the earlier films for a rounder, more cartoonish style rendered in MoonRay, the studio's proprietary engine that debuted on How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and was also used in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish before being released as open-source software. The technology gives the film noticeably richer colors and smoother textures, along with changes in the lighting.

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That's why every returning character looks so different after a 17-year gap between films. The imperfect textures of the originals were a big part of their charm, and the pivot toward a glossier, more polished aesthetic has left many fans feeling that Shrek, Donkey, and the rest have lost the lovable look they fell for in the first place.

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Although Dragon's new look might not be everyone's cup of tea, fans are still excited to see Donkey's fire-breathing wife return to Far Far Away. Dragon was integral to the earlier films, and her unconventional romance with Donkey remains one of the franchise's best subplots.

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Shrek 2 even gave the couple hybrid babies, humorously dubbed Dronkeys. She also helped defend Far Far Away on several occasions, saving both Donkey and Shrek. Her role in the fifth film is still under wraps, but she's likely to be just as central.

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Whether the redesigns affect the movie's box office remains to be seen. The Shrek franchise has grossed over $4 billion worldwide across six films, which includes the two Puss in Boots spin-offs. DreamWorks is unlikely to jeopardize that legacy, though fans hoping for a Sonic-style overhaul should temper expectations. Paramount famously redesigned its hedgehog after the 2019 backlash; however, it's unlikely DreamWorks would want to take on a similarly pricey endeavor. The new teaser is further proof that the studio plans to maintain this new art style.