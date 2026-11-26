James Gunn's DC Studios may be in turmoil, but its current television slate remains intact for the time being, with several new projects, including The People v. Gorilla Grodd, starring Superman standout Skyler Gisondo, and a live-action Poison Ivy series from The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc still in development. However, one series centered on one of DC's most iconic characters is undergoing a major creative overhaul.

While the project was officially announced just four months ago, the creative teams behind it have already reconsidered a major aspect of its production. The change comes after audiences recently got an early glimpse of what the upcoming series will look like.

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DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation have officially changed the animation style of their upcoming Absolute Batman TV series, abandoning their original plans for a fully computer-generated project in favor of primarily 2D animation with some 3D elements.

The change was revealed during the Jim Lee & Friends panel at New York Comic-Con on October 10, where Warner Bros. Animation Executive Vice President Peter Girardi discussed the project's development.

This marks a significant reversal from Absolute Batman's June 2026 announcement at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where early 3D previsualization footage showed the Caped Crusader against a burning Gotham City. During the presentation, Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register described Absolute Batman as a "full CG show."

DC Changes Plans for Absolute Batman TV Show

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According to X (formerly Twitter) user Chris Anton, who attended the NYCC panel, the decision to switch animation styles was made relatively recently, with the series still in the early stages of development.

Absolute Batman comic creators Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta are closely involved in the adaptation, with Snyder serving as showrunner and executive producer and Dragotta as a producer. Original Absolute Batman colorist Frank Martin is also working on the animated series' character designs.

The panel, which showed preliminary designs for Bruce Wayne, Batman, Alfred Pennyworth, and the Batmobile, also featured early test footage that adapted the Dark Knight's brutal fight against the Party Animals in Absolute Batman #1.

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In a video on X, user EJ Stewart, who also attended the presentation, described the series' new visual direction, reinforcing the switch to 2D animation while praising the footage shown:

"...We did get to see footage. Fire. Absolute fire. If you read the first issue of Absolute Batman, you remember that first scene with Batman in action, daytime, cape doing things you've never seen before, axe coming out, chopping off people's arms."

Stewart's assessment of the footage paints a picture of what could be a thrilling series that adapts a celebrated comic book storyline.

Absolute Batman's New Animation Style Could Be a Good Thing

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DC Studios' decision to embrace 2D animation could benefit Absolute Batman's storytelling. Created by Snyder and Dragotta in 2024, the comic series reimagines Bruce Wayne as a working-class Gotham resident, a departure from his traditional depiction as a billionaire philanthropist.

Without the Wayne family fortune or his bottomless tech resources, this Batman relies on his intelligence, hulking physical prowess, and unconventional equipment to combat the denizens of Gotham City's criminal underbelly.

His distinctive fighting style was prominently showcased in Absolute Batman #1's confrontation with the Party Animals, a violent street gang working for Black Mask. Rather than relying on nighttime darkness and stealth, Batman confronts the gang in broad daylight, using his heavily modified suit – including a cape that can transform into axe-like blades that allow him to sever his foes' limbs – to take down his opponents.

These brutal action sequences are defining characteristics of Dragotta's celebrated artwork. Traditional 2D animation could let the series faithfully adapt the comic's exaggerated proportions and over-the-top physicality while keeping the art style more recognizable than a 3D CGI approach.

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Snyder explained during the NYCC panel that Absolute Batman will further explore and develop Gotham villains including Oswald Cobblepot, Harvey Dent, Edward Nygma, and Waylon Jones. Keeping those characters as close to their original depictions as possible could preserve the comic's distinctive aesthetic while expanding the source material's storytelling.

Although Absolute Batman remains in early development, the change in animation style and reactions to its first test footage suggest DC Studios is creating a series that understands and embraces the elements that made the books a massive hit. Whether the show will be allowed to survive James Gunn and Peter Safran's departure from DC Studios is a different story.

In theory, the show is disconnected enough from the main DCU that it should be able to stand on its own. However, being animated could also put the project at risk, due to it possibly being seen as unnecessary for a greater plan to bring DC characters to a wider audience.

Absolute Batman does not have a confirmed premiere date or release window.