VisionQuest is arguably one of Marvel Television's most celebrated series in years, with the eight-episode show receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews for its visual effects, acting, and writing. However, parent company Disney nearly removed some of the show's writing, targeting one of VisionQuest's most unexpected and adult-oriented jokes in particular.

The hit Disney+ series brought Paul Bettany's Vision back into the spotlight for the first time since WandaVision, reuniting him with James Spader's Ultron, last seen in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. The murderous AI's twisted personality and unusual sense of humor provided some of the show's funniest moments. This includes a line Disney apparently wanted to remove but kept after Marvel Studios executives reacted unexpectedly.

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During a recent interview with Rachael Evren on the Happily Evren After YouTube channel, VisionQuest creator and showrunner Terry Matalas was asked about his favorite quote from the series. The writer and executive producer singled out a hotel room scene in Episode 3 in which Vision refuses to have an important conversation with his son, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica), prompting the troubled young man to storm out. The line Matalas references comes at the end of the scene, in which Ultron acts as an unwanted advisor of sorts while showcasing his dry – and sometimes, vulgar – wit:

"I think the one that I'm glad we got away with that makes me laugh is, 'Do you want to rent a porno?' Ultron says. We had that in the script. Disney came back and said, 'We really would prefer you didn't put that in here.' I was like, 'I'm going to shoot it anyway. Let's just shoot it.' And [James] Spader loved it, and Paul [Bettany] loved it, and we're like, 'We're gonna do it.'

With Spader and Bettany on board, it's no surprise Matalas decided to film the scene as written, especially since he could easily remove the line without altering the scene's emotional crux if Disney's objections continued. Matalas also said he couldn't recall filming an alternative version, underscoring his commitment to his original vision.

Matalas then explained that the joke remained in the episode's initial edit, which he later screened for Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives. According to Matalas, their reactions saved the line and ended further discussions about removing it:

"And then we put it in the cut, and on the first screening with Kevin [Feige] and Marvel, everybody laughed really loud and it was never brought up again. So, I feel like we got away with... That's one of those things that it could easily be, you cut early on by too many people giving notes, but I was like, 'Eh, we're going to. What's the harm? We'll just shoot it.'"

The showrunner ended by noting the joke's weird, unexpected nature and how the line fits Spader and his portrayal of Ultron.

Disney Has Censored Other MCU Jokes In the Past

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The discussion over Ultron's line is far from the first time Disney has tried – sometimes successfully – to remove jokes the family-friendly brand considers inappropriate, even from R-rated Marvel productions.

In 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy confirmed that Disney requested the removal of one particularly graphic joke after screening the film. The original joke, a meta reference, comes after Deadpool learns that Magneto is dead, with the sharp-tongued mercenary making an explicit sexual reference to Disney's longtime mascot, Mickey Mouse.

The following year, Reynolds told the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast that the request to remove the joke came from then-Disney CEO Bob Iger. Despite Reynolds' objections and insistence that the line served as the film's thesis, Iger insisted it be removed, leading the film's writers to replace it with a raunchy line referencing Pinocchio.

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Disney also successfully pushed for a joke's removal in the 2014 MCU film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. During a 2020 Quarantine Watch Party hosted by entertainment journalist Brandon Davis, director James Gunn revealed that Disney requested the removal of a joke in which Drax (Dave Bautista) expresses a desire to visit Earth and murder numerous people there.

Although Gunn removed the line, he later said he'd like to restore it, referencing George Lucas adding new scenes to the special editions of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Disney's stance on crude jokes and language in MCU films has shifted in the years since, with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 including the first uncensored F-bomb in a Marvel Studios production. At the time, Gunn said he expected Disney to request the line's removal, but the studio ultimately permitted it.

That line, along with the studio's eventual acceptance of Ultron's porno joke in VisionQuest, shows how Disney has evolved in its approach to risky jokes in its family-friendly franchises. That evolution will likely continue as the MCU approaches the end of its Multiverse Saga and transitions to more mutant-focused storytelling in the years to come.

All eight episodes of VisionQuest are available to stream on Disney+.