VisionQuest Review: Paul Bettany Shines In A Complex Tour of Vision's Psyche

Marvel Studios’ best series arguably come in four flavors: 1) anything Daredevil, 2) anything with Loki, 3) X-Men ‘97, and 4) WandaVision and its mind-bending magical spinoffs. VisionQuest continues the story of our favorite synthezoid after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and WandaVision, bringing one of the universe's best heroes back, ironically just in time to maybe not survive Avengers: Doomsday.

The events of Age of Ultron and WandaVision leave Vision (Paul Bettany) and Ultron (James Spader) in odd places within the MCU. While the former survived his 'death' at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) thanks to SWORD's White Vision rebuild, the latter has suffered one of the MCU's most notorious absences. Ultron is known for being nigh-unkillable thanks to his ability for his code to survive, always returning with improvements and a vengeance.

A bit more than a decade later, and the genocidal AI is curiously absent from anything beyond What If...? episodes. VisionQuest is a brilliant, if mind-bending return for one of the MCU's best heroes. It occasionally gets lost in its own flourishes, but remains one of the best series Marvel's yet produced thanks in part to world-class talent anchoring its emotional beats.

VisionQuest Excels Through A Talented Set of Performances

Marvel Television

VisionQuest reintroduces White Vision (Bettany) living an ordinary life externally, far from the heroics of his prior self. His inner life is more complicated, as his body houses a consortium of AI constructions, each with its unique function: J.A.R.V.I.S. (James D'Arcy), F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady), E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire), D.U.M.-E (Henry Lewis), U (Jonathan Sayer), and an imprisoned Ultron (James Spader). He's pulled from complacency after human mercenary Paladin (Todd Stashwick) is assigned to bring him in by a mysterious nemesis, endangering Vision's reborn son Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica). Meanwhile, a new synthezoid, Jocasta (T'Nia Miller), is making waves thanks to a string of connected murders.

Paul Bethany is excellent as White Vision at a moment of crisis. He feels distant from his former ensouled self, and is afraid of embracing and becoming a father to Tommy because it means inheriting and facing Vision’s traumas. Bettany does a fantastic job of giving layers to the very complex character, alongside a situation that’s full of pitfalls and complexities. James Spader is yet again excellent as Ultron, here spending much of the series in sarcastic 'human father' mode while trapped within Vision's mind.

Spader gives an engagingly sarcastic turn as the character, infusing ambiguity and threat into every scene-chewing dig. We see Ultron in a more characteristic role by the series' end, and he still gives Ultron one of the MCU's most intimidating antagonistic personas. He also has considerable chemistry with our newest synthezoid, Jocasta, who is played with ferocity by the talented T'Nia Miller. Miller is a fantastic addition, developing Jocasta with an intense and pained complexity that proves equal to Spader's excellent Ultron.

A Complex Narrative Mostly Lands, Bringing A Rebirth To A Classic Villain

Marvel Television

VisionQuest's unusual narrative flourishes largely work, with evolving layers of reality giving faces to the various AIs acting within the story. They also allow us to see through the human disguises of characters like Jocasta. WandaVision fans are no stranger to the complexities of multi-layered reality, and it's much more enjoyable than experiencing these AI interactions as Paul Bettany arguing with himself.

That said, there are moments where slowing down and engaging with straightforward reality would be a wonderfully grounding experience... we spend perhaps too much time in these digital worlds, which can be unmooring for the viewer. After all, the series' best moments from an emotional perspective are often Vision's reckoning with Tommy in the real world... Mollica's confusion at his incompatible layers of memory and his desire to understand himself and have a father create fruitful moments between hesitant father and vulnerable son, and all within the real world.

Like WandaVision before it, VisionQuest is clearly one of Marvel’s most ambitious series. While WandaVision's greatest complexity often rested in trying to figure out what was real and truly happening, VisionQuest works best when you turn off your mind and think only through what you're seeing on the screen. When Vision is having a full-fledged debate with several other artificial intelligences, it’s best to imagine him in his mental mansion instead of the fact that he might be static in some closet somewhere. The differences between the real world and his artificial mental one are largely well handled, but whether or not that impedes the impact of the series’ emotional effectiveness will vary per audience member.

Altogether, VisionQuest does many things right. Paul Bettany, James Spader, T'Nia Miller, and Ruaridh Mollica give powerful performances with genuine emotional layers. The series handles trauma and the complex relationships between fathers and sons well, and it ends with a useful restoration of Vision and Ultron to the main action within the MCU... or at least, it has the potential to do so. That all this comes a stone's throw before a major MCU reset is regrettable, but we can all remember back that, for at least a hopeful minute, they got a lot right.

Final Rating: 8/10

VisionQuest premieres its first two episodes October 13, 2026 on Disney+.

