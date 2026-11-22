A new Avengers: Doomsday poster put the spotlight on Tom Hiddleston's God Loki costume. The surprise star of the Multiverse Saga has been Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who redefined his purpose in the MCU over a decade after his introduction in 2011's Thor and his death in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Through just two seasons of Disney+'s Loki and a brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame Encore, the once-God of Mischief has become the hero of the Multiverse: the God of Stories.

1 month out from Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios released 11 new character team-up posters that highlight the movie's unique cast, including one that puts the spotlight on Tom Hiddleston's Loki in his God of Stories costume. The poster offers the best look yet at God Loki's official costume in Doomsday, which is seemingly almost identical to the one he wore in Season 2, Episode 6, "Glorious Purpose."

Marvel Studios

The icon stands alongside Rebecca Romjin's Mystique from the Fox X-Men Earth, with hands raised and ready to use his magic against the forces of darkness. The posters all appear set within the battle on Earth-10005 involving the X-Men, Doom, and the Sentinels, but it remains to be seen if Loki will be part of that clash.

Marvel Studios

Fans already knew that the God of Stories would have a major role in Avengers 5, but it's still interesting to see it officially unveiled in all of its glory. After all, Doomsday's trailers only featured Loki in his TVA suit from the Disney+ series, where he visited Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter in their 20th-century home, the exact purpose of which is still unclear.

Marvel Studios

The scene will follow directly from Avengers: Endgame Encore, in which Loki arrived at Steve and Peggy's house to cryptically offer his "help." However, Hiddleston recently confirmed that Loki's house call isn't exactly what it seems, as he is actually using his "self-duplication powers" to stop by.

Marvel Studios

The aetherial God of Stories was previously at the center of Doomsday's grand concept art poster from Marvel Studios artist Andy Park. The design had Loki just beneath Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, seemingly confirming a major Avengers: Secret Wars theory that makes the God of Stories crucial.

Marvel Studios

3 years have already passed since Disney+'s Loki wrapped up with Season 2 as the titular God of Mischief ascended to become the God of Stories. Loki completed his heroic redemption arc as he dedicated himself to guarding the timeline's branches and holding them together in a tree, for all time, always.

Marvel Studios

As Loki finally achieved his own glorious purpose, he wove a brand new God of Stories costume with his own magic, complete with a stunning green cloak and golden horns that felt both fresh and in keeping with his usual MCU style.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios was quick to tout Loki's ascension at the time with a new poster for Season 2 of his Disney+ sci-fi series that spotlighted his costume and sacrifice.

Marvel Studios

Even with only minutes of screen time before Doomsday, Loki's God of Stories costume has become iconic, even receiving its own highly detailed Hot Toys figure, which provided the best look to date at all of its intricate threads.

Hot Toys

The Hot Toys figure was even accompanied by vibrant green branches that Loki clutches from his golden throne to keep the timeline together in a Yggdrasil Tree, which could soon be burning down as the Multiverse collapses in Doomsday.

Hot Toys

Funko Pop! delivered one of its best MCU figures of Phase 5 with the Deluxe God Loki, which recreated the hero's stunning costume, but also his Multiversal throne.

Funko

Hot Toys may be known for their ridiculously realistic collectibles, but they are also home to the adorable Cosbaby range, which also got in on the God of Stories fun with a baby-esque aesthetic (even more youthful than the MCU's Kid Loki).

Hot Toys

Doctor Doom Is Coming for Loki in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has been keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to Loki's role in Avengers: Doomsday, mostly focusing promotion around his mysterious visit to the retired Captain America's house. But it is evident from rumors and reports that the God of Stories has a much bigger part in Doomsday and may even be at the crux of Doom's plan to create Battleworld.

Loki's team-up poster and Doomsday's international poster both place the God of Stories in the battle on the Fox Earth that will pit the Avengers and Fantastic Four against the X-Men, but his arrival hasn't been featured in the trailers yet. Perhaps Loki will arrive in a similar fashion to Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, landing to turn the tide of the battle at a crucial moment.

A rumor from MyTimeToShineHello indicated that Loki will only appear in "two or three scenes" in Doomsday, so fans shouldn't expect to see much of him. If Doom is after the God of Stories and is seeking his Multiversal powers to create Battleworld, Avengers 5 could become a race to see who gets to Loki first, thus explaining why he doesn't actually appear on-screen much.

While that certainly spells doom for Loki, as Doctor Doom presumably must leave Doomsday victorious to set up Secret Wars, Thor's mischievous brother is expected to return for 2027's Avengers 6. But there is every chance that Loki has forcibly vacated his Multiversal throne by the time the credits roll on Doomsday, meaning that he may return with a new costume and an updated aesthetic.