The 8 Best MCU Funko Pops from Phase 5, Ranked

Several exciting new Funko Pop figures have been released throughout the MCU Phase 5. The fifth phase of the MCU recently ended with the release of the Dominique Thorne-led Ironheart series, closing the book on an era of the franchise that spans from February 2023 to July 2025. The latest effort from Marvel Studios' super-powered brand was a little lackluster (to say the least), hitting highs like Deadpool & Wolverine and lows like Secret Invasion.

However, one thing has remained constant across all five phases of the MCU to this point: excellent Funko Pop figurines hitting store shelves for fans to collect. For years, the now-iconic toy brand has produced adorable shrunk-down versions of characters from across pop culture, with Marvel Studios (and the greater Marvel universe) being an anchor for the Funko brand.

The Best Funko Pops From MCU Phase 5

Baby Rocket - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Funko

Released in the lead-up to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which would prove to be the director's final MCU movie), the Baby Rocket Funko Pop introduced a unique twist on Bradley Cooper's space-faring badass.

The Baby Rocket Funko upped the cuteness factor, based on the character's origin story in the Guardians film. This means his body has been shrunk even more, his head enlarged, and his adorable beady eyes trained up at you.

Gambit - Deadpool & Wolverine

Funko

After years of waiting to see his take on Gambit appear on screen, Phase 5 finally gave Channing Tatum his moment in the sun in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, and Funko was right there, ready to immortalize the big-screen mutant in Pop history.

This figure does away with the brand's iconic black eyes, showing a powered-up Gambit with purple radiating from his perfectly round peepers and his iconic deck of cards shuffling from one hand to the other.

Sentry - Thunderbolts

Funko

In May 2025, fans finally saw Marvel Studios offer up its version of the beloved comic book hero Sentry (played by Lewis Pullman). Sentry and his dark alter ego, The Void, debuted in Jake Shreierer's Thunderbolts*, and Funko was ready to go with a new Pop figure based on the character.

The Sentry Funko Pop sees the character in his full gold costume, floating above a platform instead of having his two feet on the ground like most other Pop figurines.

God Loki - Loki Season 2

Funko

Regarded as one of the most epic moments of the MCU's fifth phase, God Loki taking his throne at the end of Loki Season 2 was ripe for the Funko treatment the second it happened on Disney+.

This particular Pop sees the newly-dubbed God of Stories, Loki, sitting atop his throne, holding together the Sacred Timeline (something which is reported to come back to play a big part in Avengers: Doomsday). This features the character in his new green-robed costume, horned helmet, and gold-lined accents.

Don - Loki Season 2

Funko

One of the best parts of the Funko experience is getting to celebrate the oft-forgotten characters from pop culture, and this particular entry on the list is no exception. Owen Wilson's Don appeared in Loki Season 2 as a personal watercraft salesman with whom Tom Hiddleston's Loki interacted.

Don's Funko is a fun twist on the figures' traditional straight-posing, with the character sitting majestically atop a jet ski, ready to cut through the wake.

Nightcrawler - X-Men '97

Funko

There is a reason fans have raced out to "BAMF!" this particular figure onto their shelf. The Nightcrawler X-Men '97 Funko Pop was based on the character's animated appearance in the critically acclaimed 2024 streaming series.

The Pop features the character floating surrounded by a collection of swords and smiling with a devilish grin. It even includes the hero's iconic purple teleportation smoke behind him, making it look like he just used his fan-favorite comic book powers.

Death - Agatha All Along

Funko

While she may have started the series as the morally ambiguous Rio Vidal, Aubrey Plaza closed Disney+'s Agatha All Along, leaning into her true identity, the MCU's physical embodiment of Death. This reveal was one of the most significant moments of Phase 5 and still has some franchise fans picking their jaws up off the floor.

Her Funko is appropriately alluring, sporting her witchy green Death costume, horned hood, and all. The only thing that would have made this figure better was the character rocking her skeletal jaw look seen at points in the series, but we will take what we can get.

Daredevil - Daredevil: Born Again

Funko

There have been many Daredevil Funkos over the years, but none have looked as good as his recently-released Daredevil: Born Again Pop. This particular release was based on his look in the 2025 Disney+ series, posed ready-for-action with his arms wide and billy clubs primed.

The character's new Born Again costume has a unique texture compared to Matt Murdock's other Funko releases, sporting these epic black details that make the ruby red pop.