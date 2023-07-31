Captain Marvel 2 Receives Historic Funko Pop Set (Photo)

Funko officially unveiled a historic new MCU vinyl figure set that highlights the main three heroes of The Marvels.

Marketing for The Marvels aka Captain Marvel 2 has been ramping up in the past weeks. Marvel Studios recently released a new trailer for the upcoming Brie Larson-led sequel, showcasing fresh footage and hints about the movie's story.

Moreover, new looks at official merchandise already made their way online, such as new Funko Pop! vinyl figures for the main characters.

Funko Reveals Historic New Captain Marvel 2 Set

Funko released a new The Marvels Funko Pop! set that shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in action.

Funko

This new set makes history as the first non-deluxe MCU Funko Moments set that included three characters. The other Funko Moments set under the Marvel banner only have one or two heroes and/or villains.

Interestingly, an earlier Avengers: Endgame Funko set also features three characters (Miek, Korg, and Thor), but it was labeled as a deluxe edition instead (this new Captain Marvel 2 set is a non-deluxe version).

Funko

Here are the other MCU Funko Moments set that only feature two characters.

1.) Whiplash and Iron Man - Iron Man 2

Funko

This Funko set recreates the memorable first encounter between Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Whiplash from Iron Man 2.

2.) Hulk Smashing Loki - The Avengers

Funko

The iconic Hulk Smash moment between the Green Goliath and Tom Hiddleston's Loki is featured in this Funko Moments set.

3. ) Red Skull vs. Captain America - Captain America: The First Avenger

Funko

Captain America's eventful clash with Red Skull in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger is highlighted in this official Funko Moments set.

4.) Hulkbuster vs. Hulk - Avengers: Age of Ultron

Funko

The Science Bros. duke it out as the Hulkbuster tries to stop the Hulk's rampage in this special Funko Moments set.

5.) Captain America vs. Thanos - Avengers: Infinity War

Funko

Captain America prevents Thanos from getting the last Infinity Stone in this official Funko Moments set from Avengers: Infinity War.

6.) Thor vs. Thanos - Avengers: Infinity War

Funko

Thor tries to go for Thanos' head (but fails) in this special vinyl figure set from Funko.

7.) Loki & Sylvie - Loki Season 1

Funko

Loki and Sylvie spend a moment to reflect on their choices in this Funko vinyl figure set that features a special moment from Loki Season 1.

8.) Scarlet Witch vs. Agatha Harkness - WandaVision

Funko

In this Funko Moments set taken from WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch unleashes her power against Agatha Harkness.

9.) Dr. Strange vs. Scarlet Witch - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Funko

A fight for the Multiverse hangs in the balance in this intense clash between Dr. Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

10.) Ant-Man

Funko

A perfect recreation of how Ant-Man uses his shrinking powers is highlighted in this official Funko vinyl figure set.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10.