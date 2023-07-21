Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Romantically Dances In New Trailer

Brie Larson engaged in dancing for the first time in the MCU as Carol Danvers starred in the latest trailer for The Marvels.

While Larson will share the spotlight with both Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan in this anticipated MCU sequel, Captain Marvel 2 will give Carol Danvers new challenges of her own to face, including a potential romantic love interest.

This will come in the form of Park Seo-Joon’s Prince Yan, who Captain Marvel 2 producer Mary Livanos confirmed to be an "ally to Carol" as she blasts through the galaxy on her next solo outing.

Captain Marvel 2 Shines in New Trailer

Marvel Studios officially released the second full trailer for The Marvels, highlighting Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in a romantic dancing sequence.

Larson is seen being dipped by South Korean star Park Seo-Joon's Prince Yan as they dance with one another in the middle of a massive party.

Prince Yan will seemingly have an important part to play as Captain Marvel's "husband" in Captain Marvel 2, which is also a role he had in the pages of Marvel Comics.

Brie Larson's Role in Captain Marvel 2

Besides finding herself in a romantic entanglement in Captain Marvel 2, the upcoming movie will be Brie Larson's first true return to the spotlight in the Multiverse Saga after two separate cameos in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel.

She'll have to work through the new challenge of her powers being entangled with both Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan's, all while forming relationships with both characters as they come together as a team.

They'll have a terrifying new challenge to face in Zawe Ashton's Kree leader Dar Benn, who will look to follow up on Ronan the Accuser's efforts as Carol Danvers once again finds herself face-to-face with the Kree Empire.

And even with plenty of details already teased for fans in this highly-anticipated sequel, Captain Marvel 2 has plenty more secrets to unlock as it looks to serve as a key piece to the entire Multiverse Saga.

The Marvels is set to debut in theaters on November 10.