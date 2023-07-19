Marvel Confirms Key Detail About Park Seo-Joon's MCU Character

Marvel Studios has revealed an important tidbit about Park Seo-joon's mysterious MCU character in The Marvels aka Captain Marvel 2.

In June 2021, news broke that South Korean actor Park Seo-joon will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Marvels.

The exact details about his role are unknown, but the official trailer of the sequel revealed the first look at the actor's character. Marvel also confirmed that Seo-joon is one of the main cast members of Captain Marvel 2.

Who Is Park Seo-Joon’s Character in the Marvels?

Marvel Studios

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels producer Mary Livanos confirmed that Park Seo-joon plays an "ally to Carol [Danvers]" in the sequel.

As marketing ramps up in the past weeks, official Captain Marvel 2 merch has revealed new details about Park Seo-joon's MCU character.

McDonald's Toys for The Marvels revealed that Seo-joon's character is named Prince Yan, which is the name of Carol Danvers' husband from the comics.

Moreover, Captain Marvel 2's trailer also indicated that Seo-joon's character is involved in a musical number.

How Park Seo-Joon's Prince Yan Fits in Captain Marvel 2 (Theory)

In Marvel Comics, Yan is the prince of Aldana, a planet where men can't pick whom they will marry and everyone speaks in rhymes.

In Captain Marvel Vol. 8 #9, Carol acted as Yan's bride after replacing the mutant Lila Cheney. After duking it out with an evil alien who interrupted the ceremony, Yan's companion Tica agreed to marry Yan, giving Carol the freedom to flee.

After the marriage of Tica and Yan, the latter abolished the planet's rule of not allowing men to choose their wives.

It is unknown if this exact story arc will be adapted in the movie, but there's a chance that some of it will be included.

Given that Park Seo-joon's character is confirmed to be an ally, it's possible that Brie Larson's Carol Danvers was indeed married to the prince at some point and she could've used Aldana as her planet of refuge alongside Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

On the flip side, the sequel may end up showcasing Carol and Yan's fixed marriage to act as a cover-up to finally abolish Aldana's rule about men and their choice of wives.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10.