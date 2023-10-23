The Marvels Releases First Poster for Park Seo-joon's Character

Park Seo-joon just received his first official MCU poster in a batch of newly revealed character posters for the upcoming film, The Marvels.

After months of speculation about Seo-joon's described "ally to Carol [Danvers]," Marvel Studios finally revealed more about this Captain Marvel 2 character, including his comic book inspiration, his home planet, and his role amongst Captain Marvel 2's ensemble cast.

Park Seo-joon's The Marvels Poster

Marvel Studios' latest promotion for The Marvels included Park Seo-joon's poster for his MCU character, Prince Yan.

Marvel Studios

Expected to hail from the planet Aldana, Prince Yan is wearing a different costume in this artwork than he did in The Marvels' ensemble poster.

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, who has a rumored connection to Prince Yan, also received a solo poster that highlights her powers in action.

Marvel Studios

In fact, all three of The Marvels leading heroines received the same style of solo posters, including Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios

However, the poster of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau or Photon differs in that she's not making a fist like Carol or Kamala - rather, she has her palm open and arm outstretched.

Marvel Studios

Samuel L. Jackson's poster for The Marvels may be his latest, but he looks much more like the original Nick Fury than the bearded, eye-patchless Fury from Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios

Rounding out this Captain Marvel 2 collection is a poster of Goose the Cat/Flerken, a returning character from Captain Marvel who now has kittens in tow for the sequel.

Marvel Studios

Who Is Captain Marvel 2's Prince Yan?

This latest Captain Marvel 2 promotion may have included Park Seo-joon's first MCU poster, but it's far from his first appearance in The Marvels marketing.

The South Korean star best known for 2019's Parasite has become a familiar face in the film's teasers and trailers; and while Marvel Studios confirmed that he's playing Prince Yan, questions still remain.

For instance, in Marvel Comics, Yan was the (sort of) husband of Captain Marvel and prince of Aldana, a planet where men can't choose who they marry and where everyone speaks in rhymes.

Merchandising for The Marvels suggests Prince Yan and Carol Danvers' marriage may be part of the film and why footage has been shown of them dancing.

Meanwhile, Aldana's unique culture may explain buzz about the sequel having a "'musical' element."

Just how faithful to the comics Prince Yan will be and how he contributes to Captain Marvel 2's story remains to be seen, but Seo-joon's new MCU character is definitely one to watch.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on Friday, November 10.