MCU Rumor Points to Brie Larson Singing Songs In Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson is set to make an epic comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023's The Marvels, which will tie directly into her surprise cameo in Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ While the rumor mill hasn't revealed a great deal of information regarding the plot or story, the film features another round of big names both in front of the camera and behind it.

Larson is already set to lead an epic superheroine trio alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau following the events of Ms. Marvel and WandaVision. The cast will also feature a return for Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury along with Zawe Ashton in her MCU debut as the main villain of Captain Marvel 2, all while Marvel brings top-level talent to the production.

Nia DaCosta is hard at work in the director's chair for her first MCU outing, while Laura Karmpan takes on her second round of action as the movie's composer after penning the musical score for Disney+'s What If...?. And now, according to the most recent rumor surrounding the Captain Marvel sequel, Karmpan won't be the only one showing her musical expertise.

Brie Larson Goes Musical in Captain Marvel 2?

Multiple reliable scoopers indicated that Marvel Studios' The Marvels will include Brie Larson singing at some point within the sequel

Geeks Worldwide editor-in-chief KC Walsh asked on Twitter if anybody had heard about The Marvels having a unique musical element:

"Anyone else hearing that The Marvels has a “musical” element to it?"

Twitter user @UpToTASK quote-tweeted that message and teased that the movie includes a world where song is the only form of communication, getting the information from a scoop released by Daniel Richtman.

"Yea they go to a planet where they can only communicate in song."

Insider @MyTimeToShineH backed up both of those claims, also teasing the musical elements that will be a part of the Captain Marvel sequel:

"Yes it's true The Marvels is a musical (in parts)"

Carol Danvers Channeling Brie Larson's Music Career?

Before her acting career, Brie Larson actually had a short stint as a professional pop star, putting out only one full album in 2005. Although the album only sold a few thousand copies, one of her songs was actually part of the soundtrack in 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, leading fans to wonder how she'll bring her musical talents into the MCU for the first time.

Larson's MCU debut in Captain Marvel included a short moment of singing in a flashback moment with Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau, putting on a fun karaoke performance by singing Lita Ford's "Kiss Me Deadly." While this only lasted a couple of seconds, it certainly makes fans wonder what kind of music Larson could be singing as she makes her fifth appearance in the MCU next year.

In the comics, Captain Marvel has some experience with this kind of world in "Captain Marvel (2014) #9" from 2014, traveling to a world called Aldana, where its residents speak in rhyme and song. With Carol and company likely exploring the cosmos more heavily in her second solo movie, this planet could be an ideal way to expand the borders of the MCU's galactic story.

Captain Marvel (2014) #9

It could include a flashback to some '80s or '90s songs that drove Captain Marvel, or the heroine could take on something specific to whatever planet she's visiting that's written by Laura Karpman. This already happened to a different extent with Billy and Tommy Maximoff's ice cream song in this year's Doctor Strange 2, and Marvel could take that same route here as well.

No matter how the details work out, hearing Larson singing will unquestionably be something to look forward to.

The Marvels will premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.