Captain Marvel 2 Reveals New Funko Pops for 6 Main Characters (Photos)

Marketing for The Marvels is ramping up as a new batch of Funko Pops! highlight the sequel's main characters.

The promotional drive for Captain Marvel 2 has been minimal ever since its first trailer debuted online in April.

Despite that, first looks at official merchandise have slowly made their way online, revealing the best look at the costumes of the sequel's main trio.

Funko Reveals 6 New Figures for Captain Marvel 2

Funko released the first batch of Captain Marvel 2 vinyl figures, showcasing new looks at the sequel's MCU characters.

The six Funko Pops! show Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau as Photon, Ms. Marvel, Dar-Benn, Nick Fury, and Prince Yan:

The first look at Captain Marvel's new costume and Goose's baby Flerkens were also part of the reveal:

Based on the recently-unveiled vinyl figures, the main trio's designs resemble their respective costumes in the image below:

Marvel Studios

Park Seo-Joon's character in The Marvels is confirmed to be Prince Yan, Carol Danvers' husband from the comics. The fact that he is part of the movie's Funko lineup suggests that his character is important to the plot:

Marvel Studios

Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, Captain Marvel 2's main villain, is also part of the Funko lineup:

Marvel Studios

Why Captain Marvel 2's Next Trailer Could Premiere Soon

This latest reveal from Funko suggests that new footage from The Marvels will likely premiere soon as Marvel Studios is set to take the sequel's marketing to another level.

Based on the designs, the fact that Funko already revealed Captain Marvel's new (and presumably final) costume and the fresh look at Goose and her baby Flerkens in The Marvels may indicate that they are part of the movie's next trailer.

At this point, it is unknown when the next trailer of The Marvels will make its way online. It's possible that it could arrive this month or in August as it approaches its November premiere date.

While fans are waiting for new footage, Marvel Studios provided them with a preview of the sequel's score and three shows to watch before its release.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10.