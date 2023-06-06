Listen: Captain Marvel 2's Epic Theme Song Just Debuted

The MCU's last film of the year, The Marvels, just received a sneak peek into its music after the first performance showing off the movie's theme song.

Captain Marvel 2 will bring a whole new round of exciting music upon its arrival, with What If...? composer Laura Karpman taking over the responsibilities of composing the score after Pinar Toprak developed the first movie's theme songs.

While this marks her theatrical debut for an MCU film score, she's also credited for writing the musical score for Ms. Marvel, taking the opportunity to continue her work for Kamala Khan's solo show as she now teams up with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau.

Captain Marvel 2 Theme Song Performed Live

The Philadelphia Orchestra performed the official suite theme music from Marvel Studios' The Marvels on Saturday, June 3 during a Pride Concert in Philadelphia, which was the first time this music was heard in public.

The full video of the performance can be seen below:

Additionally, composer Laura Karpman was in the audience for the show, sharing a picture on Instagram from the audience as she thanked the orchestra "for the electrifying premiere of The Marvels theme last night!"

Instagram

Along with her work on Captain Marvel 2, Karpman revealed in an exclusive interview with The Direct that she's set to compose the music for What If...?'s upcoming second season as well.

Hearing the theme music for Captain Marvel 2 is certainly an exciting development for the sequel, especially considering how important this film is said to be in terms of driving the Multiverse Saga forward.

The first trailer for the sequel highlighted some exciting and unexpected plot points with the film's trio of powerful heroines all switching places in the universe when they use their powers.

This also comes with plenty of other exciting Easter eggs and hidden details including a new government organization in SABER, Nick Fury's big-screen comeback, and new Kree villains.

How the music will play into the story is another mystery entirely, although Laura Karpman's musical workings will help add to the experience as Marvel concludes its 2023 theatrical slate.

The Marvels debuts in theaters on November 10.