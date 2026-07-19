Avengers: Secret Wars Adds Its 4th MCU Villain (Report)

Avengers: Secret Wars will be the MCU's final Phase 6 film, and it's bringing along more than one villain character for the climactic finale. The 2027 Marvel movie is a direct sequel to this year's Avengers: Doomsday, which pits Earth's mightiest heroes against the villainous Doctor Doom, played by former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. The cast for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars has shifted somewhat since the last Avengers films, but the lineup in Secret Wars is starting to take shape.

Joining the ranks of the antagonists in Avengers: Secret Wars is Tom Hiddleston's Loki, according to a post from insider Daniel Richtman. Richtman shared that Loki is only bound for a small role in Avengers: Doomsday, despite Hiddleston's name being featured in the infamous Doomsday chair reveal, but he "will return in Avengers: Secret Wars."

Hiddleston has been both a villain and a hero in the MCU, serving as the main antagonist in Thor and The Avengers, and gradually transitioning to an ally in Thor: Ragnarok and Loki on Disney+. The God of Mischief made the ultimate sacrifice to become the God of Stories in the Season 2 finale of Loki, and now Hiddleston's character is literally holding together the threads of the Multiverse.

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With Doctor Doom arriving in the MCU with a plan to stop a multiversal crisis, it's easy to see how Loki could be involved in that plot, but it appears based on this rumor that he may play less of a role in Doomsday, and a more pivotal one in Avengers: Secret Wars - although whether he'll remain a hero and ally with the Avengers or side with Doctor Doom is unclear.

However, it won't just be Hiddleston's Loki who joins the ranks of the villains in the 2027 Avengers movie. Avengers: Secret Wars will be directed by Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame duo Anthony and Joe Russo, with a release date set for December 17, 2027.

Confirmed Villains in Avengers: Secret Wars

Doctor Doom

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With Robert Downey Jr. drawn back into the MCU with the promise of an arch nemesis role, it should come as no surprise that he'll be one of the villains appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars. After Downey Jr. (via Deadline) was confirmed to be playing Victor von Doom at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, it came with the reveal that he'd be starring in both Avengers movies.

Like Thanos in the Infinity Saga, Doom's role will be pivotal across both films, particularly if they follow the comics' storyline. The character's involvement is being kept under wraps, but he appears intent on stopping Multiversal incursions, and his plan may threaten life on Earth-616.

US Agent

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Wyatt Russell's John Walker was initially portrayed as a hero after he was appointed by the government as Captain America's successor in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It was quickly established that he was not fit for the role, so Walker took up his comic book mantle as US Agent instead, which is where fans find him in Thunderbolts*.

The Thunderbolts were an unlikely team of criminals and antiheroes brought together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and many of them worked through their villainous issues in the movie. By the end of Thunderbolts*, the group had unknowingly become the New Avengers, and they will be put to the test properly in Avengers: Doomsday.

Russell is confirmed for an appearance on the team in Doomsday, but Kevin Feige confirmed at SDCC in 2024 (via GamesRadar) that the cast members from Thunderbolts* are set for a role in Secret Wars as well, meaning US Agent will seemingly survive whatever cliffhanger Doomsday will impose and be there to fight with the Avengers in the sequel.

Ghost

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Hannah John-Kamen was first introduced to the MCU as the villain, Ava Starr/Ghost, in Ant-Man and The Wasp, but like many of her Thunderbolts colleagues, she's slowly shifted to be less of a villain and more of an antihero. Along with US Agent, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Sentry, Ghost is now a member of the New Avengers thanks to Valentina's surprise announcement in the finale of Thunderbolts*, and, like her co-stars, she is set for roles in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

After being thrust unwittingly into the limelight, Ghost will need to prove herself as a member of the New Avengers in Doomsday and Secret Wars, as well as support her team in a potential civil war against Captain America's Avengers.

Other Villains Expected to Appear in 'Secret Wars'

Now 18 years deep, the MCU has hundreds of characters to choose from when it comes to its Avengers films, and quite a few of them have already been selected for Avengers: Doomsday. Out of these, a few would make sense for an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars, aside from those above who have already been confirmed.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring back X-Men characters from the Fox era, and if any of them survive the events in their universe, that could set up the likes of Magneto (Ian McKellen) and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), major villains from those films, for further roles in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Tenoch Huerta is also on board to return as Namor, the Talokan ruler who served as the main villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but ended up forming an alliance with Shuri and the Wakandans. Namor has already featured in Avengers: Doomsday's teaser, and he looks pretty unhappy, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue his beef against Doctor Doom in Secret Wars, or he could potentially ally with him in order to save his nation.

The rumored cast for Avengers: Secret Wars continues to grow, and with shooting set to begin later in 2026, it won't be long until more names are confirmed.