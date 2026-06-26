Avengers: Doomsday Will Include 7 God-Tier Characters (Confirmed)

Marvel Studios will feature some of the franchise's most powerful god-level characters in Avengers: Doomsday. The fifth Avengers movie, debuting on December 18, will be jam-packed with stars from across Marvel’s long history, including MCU regulars and stars from movies made outside of Marvel Studios' purview. Unsurprisingly, with each Avengers movie increasing the stakes, the power levels in this next movie will be beyond astronomical.

Seven god-tier Marvel characters are set for roles in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. This list starts with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who will be the leading character. Known as one of the most powerful villains in comic history, he is a self-made genius who uses a combination of peak human science and high-level sorcery, and he also has an almost unbreakable will.

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Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, co-director Anthony Russo teased how powerful Doom is while noting that characters that powerful have "something inside them where they are vulnerable," even with "unlimited physical power." There, he sees some of the most fun possible in superhero stories:

"Certainly with Doom, it's the problem in the extreme in that his power is so immense and so beyond. But that really liberates us all on a creative level, artistic level, to figure out where the complexities and the vulnerabilities are in the character. They may have seemingly unlimited physical power, but there is something inside them where they are vulnerable, where they are exposed, where [there are] places that they need to protect even more intently than their physical selves. So I think the real fun of the storytelling is in that zone there."

Next up is Bob Reynolds/Sentry, who was unveiled in Thunderbolts* behind a portrayal by Lewis Pullman. Often compared to DC's Superman, Sentry was the result of a super-soldier experiment that gave Reynolds "the power of a million exploding suns," but those god-level powers are also tied closely to his mental health (which sometimes manifests in The Void).

Joining the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Pullman explained how Reynolds is "in a state of idle hibernation" during the final moments of Thunderbolts* ahead of Doomsday. He further discussed how the Thunderbolts "might have a use for him" and want to keep him close by:

"The only thing that I've read is what we've shot already, which is technically the teaser at the end of 'Thunderbolts*. Technically, that is a part of 'Doomsday.' That was shot by the Russo Brothers. All I know is that Bob is in a state of idle hibernation. I think the Thunderbolts don't want to let him go because they don't know what kind of havoc he'll wreak, but they also want to keep him in case they might have a use for him in the future."

Moving to an actual god in the MCU, Tom Hiddleston's Loki will make his ninth live-action appearance, this time as the God of Stories. He gained that title at the end of Loki Season 2, holding together the countless strands of the timeline and watching over all realities from a throne at the End of Time.

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Speaking with Deadline, Hiddleston described Doomsday as "monumental." He also described the story as "absolutely brilliant," teasing something that Marvel fans have never seen before:

"The center of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before."

As for legacy characters, Sir Ian McKellen will make his first appearance as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto since 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Bestowed with the power of magnetism, Magneto is recognized as an Omega-level mutant (the highest designation possible), and he has mastery over magnetism and the electromagnetic spectrum; he can even manipulate the iron in human blood to control his enemies.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon 2026, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige referenced a quote from McKellen about Magneto potentially destroying New Jersey while sitting with directors Joe and Anthony Russo. After Feige asked the Russos if this happens, Joe explained that McKellen "might've misspoke" and added, "I don't think he destroys New Jersey." Responding, Feige noted, "There's a New Jersey presence!"

Unsurprisingly, another god is in this group, as Chris Hemsworth returns to play Thor for the 10th time (including in the mid-credits scene from Doctor Strange). Recognized as the God of Thunder, Thor has become one of the strongest characters in the MCU, having defeated several all-powerful beings in his tenure.

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Speaking with BroBible, Hemsworth expressed his feeling that he had "earned a seat at the table" after seeing so many new faces on the Doomsday set. Hemsworth also said that the God of Thunder "does feel like one of the elders" and that the team played into this idea more than in past movies:

"In the more recent films since then, I felt like the character had earned his seat at the table. Before that, I felt like the new guy. I remember sitting around on 'Doomsday' with all these new characters, people in their first Avengers film, and thinking I have a bit of agency here. I should have a bigger voice or opinion as the character. Owning that a little more, he does feel like one of the elders. He's 2,000 years old or something, so we tried to play into that more than we had before."

Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X will be the next mutant to join Doomsday's cast. Charles Xavier is known as one of the most powerful telepaths in the Marvel Universe, allowing him to read, control, and manipulate minds; he also has a genius-level intellect.

Last in this group is the young Franklin Richards, Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son, who may wind up being the single most powerful character in the MCU. God-level does not even begin to describe Franklin's powers, as he can create or destroy universes, manipulate cosmic energy, warp matter, and resurrect the dead (among other powers he demonstrated in The Fantastic Four: First Steps).

Other Ultra-Powerful Characters Who May Be in Avengers: Doomsday

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While these seven characters are already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU may have more powerful heroes who could join the party.

One of those characters is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, who was last seen on Earth with Kamala Khan at the end of 2023's The Marvels. Considering she is regarded as one of the strongest heroes in the MCU, at least physically, she may be a prime candidate for Doomsday's cast, especially with her and Kamala working to get Monica Rambeau back from another universe (Monica also being a potential option for this cast as well).

Also potentially in play is Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who is seemingly on a trip into the Dark Dimension after the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even if Doctor Strange does not show up, Benedict Wong's Wong may be a solid alternative, as he is currently the Sorcerer Supreme at Kamar-Taj.

While details about the extent of this movie's cast are still being kept under wraps, there will be no shortage of powerful heroes and villains taking the spotlight for the MCU's biggest Avengers movie yet.