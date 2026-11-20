Dave Filoni did not live up to expectations for many fans with a poster for the first theatrical Star Wars release under his leadership. Filoni has already had an up-and-down tenure as Star Wars' top executive after taking over the position from Kathleen Kennedy. While he has gotten plenty of praise for his creative work on shows like The Clone Wars and Ahsoka, some of his other moves have left much to be desired from a managerial perspective.

Star Wars released a new official poster for the 50th anniversary re-release of Episode IV — A New Hope, which will return to theaters on February 19, 2027. The poster shows the movie's main cast standing above the landscape of Tatooine, including Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, the late Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa, Harrison Ford's Han Solo, and the late Peter Mayhew's Chewbacca. Behind them is a black sky with the Death Star and multiple X-wings flying away.

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This poster was designed by Matt Ferguson, who has designed similar re-release posters for other Star Wars movies. Below are two of his other pieces honoring Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI — Return of the Jedi.

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This poster did not land with many Star Wars fans as the franchise looks to celebrate half a century of stories. @SteeleWars called it "counterintuitive to promote the original 1977 version of a movie" with a poster that does not match the era's style. @stonojnr expressed the same sentiment, wishing that Lucasfilm had stuck to the style of that era and noting that it "feels awfully like something an AI would produce."

On Reddit, @frankduxvandamme called the poster "pretty forgettable," preferring to see "an actual poster from the original release." @Cyborg800-V2 jokingly referenced Star Wars' greatest villain, Darth Vader, by commenting, "the lack of Vader overlooking everyone disturbs me."

@frankinreddit provided a list of issues, including that Star Wars did not "use the OG first wave poster," the color scheme did not match the original movies, and the X-Wing and Y-wing were "flying in the wrong direction." @LaBeteNoir also noted that the Death Star and fighter ships flying away from it "really make it look like an evil, ominous Mickey Mouse head looming over the entire franchise."

For reference, Star Wars originally released the following poster for A New Hope in 1977, created by Tom Jung. Using Luke and Leia (dressed noticably different than they are in the movie), the poster also features the head of James Earl Jones' Darth Vader in the background.

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Tom Chantrell also developed a poster for the movie's international release, which features even more characters alongside the core cast (including Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi and Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin).

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In 1997, Lucasfilm re-released A New Hope for its 20th anniversary, which came with a special poster. Using a gold and blue color scheme, Luke, Leia, Han, and Obi-Wan are featured alongside a fleet of X-wings.

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Star Wars also delivered new art for a home release of the original trilogy, depicting the main cast completely in gold to celebrate the first three movies from the Skywalker Saga.

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Notably, the new poster for A New Hope looks vastly different than its predecessors, as the Death Star takes up much more space in the background than the original international poster.

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Compared to the special edition poster from 1997, the main cast takes up much more space in the poster from 29 years ago, as opposed to them being used in much smaller forms in the new poster.

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Marvel Studios even took inspiration from the original Star Wars poster while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy for its release in 2014. Here, Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord stands in Luke Skywalker's position, holding the orb that contains the Power Stone in his hands rather than a lightsaber. Additionally, a fleet of Nova Corps ships flies to the left rather than X-wings and Y-wings.

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As of writing, it is unknown whether Star Wars will make any other adjustments to Episode IV — A New Hope for its 50th anniversary release, after the special editions added modern CGI and VFX work to the original film.

How Star Wars Will Celebrate its 50th Anniversary

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Star Wars hopes to have a big year in 2027 after some disappointing moments this year, including the underwhelming release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. Thankfully, the franchise's 50th anniversary should help boost morale among audiences around the world, given how many epic Star Wars moments there are to celebrate.

The year will kick off with Ahsoka Season 2, which comes nearly four years after its original season debuted on Disney+. This will continue Filoni's story that originally started in The Clone Wars, reuniting Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano with her team (along with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker as a Force Ghost) as they work to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn's quest for galactic dominance.

From there, Lucasfilm will move back to theaters with the release of Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy. Ryan Gosling will lead an A-list cast of stars in this thrilling new movie, which will explore a corner of the Star Wars universe never seen in any of the franchise's past movies.

Along with these releases, Lucasfilm is sure to do plenty more to honor its first movie from 1977, and audiences wait to see where the franchise will go moving forward as well.