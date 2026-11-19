Superman actor David Corenswet has spoken out about the DCU for the first time since James Gunn's abrupt firing as co-CEO of DC Studios. The actor first played Superman in the titular 2025 movie and reprised the role with a brief appearance in this summer's Supergirl. Corenswet returns in 2027 for the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, despite the massive shakeup at the top of DC Studios.

On November 9, DC Studios announced that Gunn, who wrote and directed Superman, and producer Peter Safran would step down as co-CEOs and co-chairmen, ending a four-year run atop the studio.

Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz reportedly delivered the news in person during a November 6 visit to the pair's office, weeks after Paramount's $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed on October 6 and the combined company was renamed Skydance.

Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel Studios senior VP of production and development who was part of that studio's founding team under Kevin Feige, has been named their replacement, beginning his tenure as president and chief creative officer on December 1.

Gunn and Safran are not entirely out of the picture as both will continue to produce DC projects, and Gunn is finishing post-production on Man of Tomorrow ahead of its July 9, 2027 release. In a joint statement, the pair said they were "excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex's journey in 'Man of Tomorrow.'" Writing on Instagram, Gunn admitted his time as an executive was "trying, to say the least," adding that he felt "incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking."

He also revealed he is writing one more DC movie, fueling reports of a potential Superman 3 that would put Corenswet back in the trunks if it materializes. There have also been rumors of Man of Tomorrow being reworked by the new leadership, a claim Gunn was quick to debunk. In a post on Threads, he said no one from Skydance has even seen the movie, shooting down talk of sweeping changes. So although Gunn is no longer making major decisions at DC, he could stay on as a creative, still working on superhero movies.

In spite of the turmoil plaguing DC Studios, Corenswet is still building anticipation for his next outing as the Man of Steel.

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Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Corenswet addressed the challenges of playing Superman in the DCU while promoting his upcoming movie Mr. Irrelevant, which releases on Christmas Day. Superhero films are some of the hardest to make in Hollywood, and for Corenswet, "standing there for a scene in the tights and the trunks" was one of the toughest aspects of the job, along with the stunt work, which was "a new thing" for the DCU's lead star:

"I mean, looking back, there were a lot of great challenges that came along with it: gaining the weight for the first time in my life, the wire work, the stunt work was a new thing for me. That was wonderful and challenging. I think back to what Christopher Reeve said about his thoughts going into shooting the original Superman: The Movie which was… Ultimately, it's just you out there in the tights and nobody's coming to save you. And so sometimes the biggest challenge was just standing there for a scene in the tights and the trunks and somehow finding a way to not feel silly and not try too hard to make up for it in some way, not act too tough or shy away from what it is. I think it's one of the great things about the character is that he's proud to be the big red and blue and he'll just stand there in his trunks and maybe you'll laugh at him, but he'll be happy to have made you laugh."

Host Rich Eisen was tickled by Corenswet's struggles in the Superman suit, joking that the actor was not exactly strolling down Hollywood Boulevard or walking through Times Square dressed as the hero. "That's true. That's the other guy," Corenswet replied, before adding, "Not that you know of."

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When Eisen pressed him further on feeling silly while playing the Man of Steel, the actor explained how small moments on set helped him look past the challenges, even with his co-star Nicholas Hoult showing him up with Lex Luthor's brand new war suit:

"It was really nice anytime I would walk up to somebody and they'd go like, 'Oh my god, it's Superman.' I go, 'Okay, I'm going to take that with me for the next few minutes and hopefully that'll keep my confidence up just long enough to get through the next scene.' Especially when you're standing across from Rachel Brosnahan, who's dressed all cool, and she looks so beautiful, and she's so sharp, and Nicholas Hoult, and his cool tailored suits, and then his war suit in this movie we just shot. He's got his big green war suit. Like, why can't I get some armor?"

Corenswet made it hilariously clear throughout the interview how much the Superman trunks affected his experience on set. The actor had plenty of enjoyable moments too, though, pointing out some of his favorite scenes while teasing the "new flying and fights" and improved action in Man of Tomorrow:

"I love the interview scene with Rachel. That was such a fun scene to shoot. It was the first scene that we shot. It was two days and it was like shooting like a 1950s Cary Grant movie. Just the dialogue, quippy, and funny, and just about these characters. There were so many great action pieces. Actually, in this movie, in the next Superman movie that we finished this summer, there are some incredible new flying and fights. They really up their game there. So, in some ways, those are the ones I'm really excited for people to see those, 'cause are those were a lot of fun to shoot and I think will end up being a lot of fun to do."

Eisen, however, wasn't buying the idea that Corenswet's favorite scene was really the interview with Rachel in a film packed with so much action, and the actor humorously brought up the discomfort of his character's costume again:

"Again, the trunks. Every cool moment, it feels less cool on the inside. I'm trying to think… Okay, so the moment in the trailer where I jump behind the girl and all the stuff's exploding, the barrels are exploding past us. That was in the first trailer. That was awesome. It was cool to shoot because we shot that practically. And then when I saw them slow it down to, whatever, 1/1,000th of the speed, I thought, 'Oh, yeah, that looks pretty cool.'"

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Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow comments are among the most notable takeaways from the discussion, as they give credence to numerous rumors circulating about the Superman sequel. The consensus in the rumor mill is that Man of Tomorrow looks much better than the first film following the hiring of new cinematographer Sam McCurdy, who could be a contributing factor to the improvements Corenswet teased.

The improved action comes as little surprise given the exciting new characters Gunn is introducing alongside the iconic villain Brainiac. Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is confirmed to appear, and the Green Lantern has some of the most elaborate and visually stunning constructs in the universe, so Pierre's presence likely raised the bar. Brainiac's arrival also opens the door to some of the most brutal fights yet seen in the DCU, given that he's a Justice League-level villain.

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor also dons the iconic warsuit from the comics, which Corenswet made mention of in the interview. Gunn himself shared the first look at Hoult in the emerald-green armor from the set back in June. Putting that powerful armor to use in a battle against Brainiac likely also played a major role in the upgraded action Corenswet promises. Man of Tomorrow is reported to have a much darker and more serious tone than the first film, another indication of Gunn's desire to top his previous movie.

The interview marks the first time Corenswet has addressed Man of Tomorrow since Gunn was forced out by Skydance. Gunn and Safran leave behind a mixed record, which calls into question Corenswet's future as the DCU's lead hero. Superman restarted the franchise with $618 million worldwide, while the HBO Max slate delivered Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and the hit series Lanterns.

The low-budget horror film Clayface also turned a profit, grossing $121 million on a $44 million budget. Supergirl, however, was a major flop, grossing just $126 million worldwide against a reported $170 million budget, and reports indicate the new regime believed the DC slate underperformed.

With DC Studios' output being somewhat of a mixed bag, will Latcham maintain any of what Gunn and Safran have built during their tenure?

Will The DCU Still Exist Under Skydance?

With James Gunn out the door as chief decision-maker at DC Studios, the DCU as we know it is unlikely to remain intact. Major projects that have already been filmed, like Man of Tomorrow, look safe, with Gunn hard at work in post-production.

The People v. Gorilla Grodd, also wrapped filming in October, and since it is a streaming series rather than a major movie carrying box office risk, Skydance could allow it to move forward. Even so, the show's lead, Skyler Gisondo, is unsure how Gunn's firing affects its future, telling ScreenRant, "I think there's still a lot of questions as to what this means moving forward." Some fans already fear the series could become another Batgirl-style casualty of a corporate write-off.

Reports indicate Skydance intends to focus on the bigger DC IPs, like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, a sharp contrast to Gunn's direction, which championed smaller characters like Clayface. Then there is Savage Hunters, the Bane and Deathstroke team-up film written by Matthew Orton, which was still in early development as of October.

It is doubtful a project like that moves forward under Skydance's reported new direction, even though the studio listed it, along with The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, and a Wonder Woman film, among its titles in development. Tom King's adult animated Mister Miracle series is another significant Gunn-era project that may not resonate with the new ownership, although it was set to introduce the DCU's Darkseid.

A full reboot is possible, with new steward Jeremy Latcham starting the entire universe from scratch. He could also keep the DCU and retool it to suit his own vision, one likely shaped by his years as a senior executive at Marvel Studios. That would mean more interconnectedness between films, all building toward a major event, the opposite of Gunn's approach.

Gunn's own roadmap, after all, reportedly had Wonder Woman debuting in Man of Tomorrow, the DCU's Batman arriving with The Brave and the Bold, and further Superman sequels reportedly evolving into Justice League films. Whatever Latcham's vision ends up looking like, it is unlikely the projects Gunn had in development will have a future under Skydance.