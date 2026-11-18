The fate of James Gunn's Superman sequel has been a subject of much debate since the director was let go by Skydance as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. The movie is in post-production, having wrapped filming in August with its assembly cut now complete, and Gunn is still actively working on it despite his tenure as chief steward being over. A new report claims that Gunn does not plan to end David Corenswet's second Superman story with a closed ending, which is notable since it implies he could continue his vision at the studio, at least for a brief period.

TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez joined Drew Taylor on TheWrap Explains podcast to break down the recent leadership shake-up at DC Studios following Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which saw James Gunn and Peter Safran shown the door despite Skydance boss David Ellison initially inviting the pair to stay on as a key part of the new leadership. Gonzalez shared some scoop on the fallout from those changes and how it impacts the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, describing it as "Gunn's Empire Strikes Back" and claiming it "ends on a cliffhanger that would lead into Superman 3":

"Here's some scoop. You want some inside baseball? What do I know about Man of Tomorrow? It's supposedly James Gunn's Empire Strikes Back. The movie is apparently darker. It features Brainiac, but Brainiac is not going to be a one-off villain. And apparently, it might be true today… I'm just going to preface [that] this might be true today, but it might not be true tomorrow when the movie comes out. But apparently the movie ends on a cliffhanger that would lead into Superman 3. Whether that remains the same, again, I don't know. But what I know so far, darker, Empire Strikes Back, ends on a cliffhanger. So, that's the question. Will Skydance honor the filmmaker's vision and let James finish out his trilogy? Who knows?"

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Gonzalez's claims are interesting since the first movie did not end on a cliffhanger, and neither did Supergirl nor Clayface, as Gunn has never really been a believer in using his DCU films to set up other movies. If his comments turn out to be true, it would be the first time Gunn has used a DCU film to directly set up the next one, though Gonzalez did caveat that this could change.

It is possible this was planned before Gunn was let go. In his farewell statement, the former DC Studios chief confirmed he is already writing his next DCU film, which could be the Superman 3 Gonzalez mentioned. Taylor asked his colleague if this was the case, to which he said, "I'm not sure. It could be Jus[tice League]… But it apparently was building up to a Justice League and maybe that was it. I'm not sure. All I know is we're on Man of Tomorrow right now."

Will James Gunn Be Allowed to Finish His Superman Trilogy?

Trade reports indicate that the film Gunn is writing is indeed a third Superman movie, although we have yet to get confirmation from the horse's mouth. Gunn had reportedly planned a trilogy with a new Superman movie every two years, possibly followed by a Justice League film.

The director has often framed his Corenswet-led Superman movies as a continuing story, dubbing them the Superman Saga, so reports of a trilogy fit that direction. It is similar to how Matt Reeves refers to his Batman stories as the Batman Epic Crime Saga, which was itself planned as a trilogy.

Gunn getting to continue his vision looks tricky at this point, since it would depend on the direction new DC Studios chief Jeremy Latcham wants to take the brand. There are currently two possible directions on the cards: Gunn's DCU continues under the new administration with changes made to his vision, or Latcham orders a complete reboot, scrapping Gunn's stories entirely.

If the former is the case, Gunn could be allowed to briefly stay on as a creative and finish his Superman trilogy, although most of the projects he announced that focus on smaller characters are likely to be scrapped. On the flip side, letting Gunn finish his story could be problematic if the new bosses want to keep David Corenswet's Superman and the DCU but take a direction that conflicts with what Gunn plans to do with his third movie.

The good news is that Gunn's universe has largely been standalone, and that lack of heavy connectivity could make steering the DCU in a different direction easier without doing a full reboot. Man of Tomorrow, due in theaters July 9, 2027, will pit David Corenswet's Superman against Lars Eidinger's Brainiac, with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor as an unlikely ally joining the fight against the superintelligent alien android. If Gunn gets to make a third Superman film, Brainiac could return, since multiple reports claim he is not a one-off villain.