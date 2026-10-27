James Gunn Confirms Superman Saga Will Continue Past Man Of Tomorrow

DC Studios head James Gunn has confirmed that there are more plans for the Superman Saga following the release of Man of Tomorrow next year. The new DCU kicked off its run by investing in DC Comics' leading man, Superman, with David Corenswet putting on the cape for Gunn's film in 2025, Superman. Since then, the DCU has invested heavily in Superman and those connected to him, introducing his cousin, Kara Zor-El, in this year's Supergirl, and making plans for both to return in the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, in 2027.

While the DCU is inherently an interconnected universe similar to the MCU, DC Studios has done things slightly differently in building out its new slate, allowing Elseworlds projects like The Batman to continue, and more standalone stories like Clayface to exist, alongside a more interconnected narrative as seen in Superman, Lanterns, and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. While the DCU slate isn't afraid to deviate and experiment, Gunn has confirmed in a Threads post that the core narrative, which he dubs the "Superman Saga", has further plans.

"The Superman Saga starts with Superman and travels into Man of Tomorrow and onward," Gunn stated, adding that this is the string of storytelling in the DCU that "contains many characters we've introduced in other stories."

"The Superman Saga starts with Superman and travels into Man of Tomorrow and onward, and contains many characters we've introduced in other stories. But that doesn't mean those other stories only exist to set up what's happening there."

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While Gunn was primarily making a point about the interconnectedness of the story threads between Superman and Man of Tomorrow, his comment also confirms plans for this central narrative to continue beyond the 2027 film.

As of right now, Man of Tomorrow is the only confirmed DCU live-action film in production, as several other planned projects in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters continue to gestate. The studio also recently commissioned The People vs. Gorilla Grodd, which seems likely to be connected to the Superman Saga, given its inclusion of Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen.

Gunn and his DC Studios co-chair, Peter Safran, have not confirmed what the next Superman Saga story might be after Man of Tomorrow, but there are plenty of potential candidates based on reports and rumors regarding the DCU's slate.

What is the Next DCU Movie in the Superman Saga?

Superman 3

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Superman has become the anchor point for the DCU, with characters from Gunn's initial DC Studios film appearing across all manner of projects. Superman's sequel, Man of Tomorrow will once again focus on Corenswet's Man of Steel and his rival, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), but will also be the foundation for a huge DCU crossover event, as Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern join the fray.

Still, at the heart of it all is Superman, and if the sequel continues to do well, it makes sense that DC Studios would want to keep its iconic hero in the spotlight and build out films based on the Man of Steel, which could propel a third solo Superman movie into development.

Wonder Woman

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DC Studios has reportedly been fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie, with Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira attached. While this would presumably be its own origin story or a solo adventure starring Diana Prince, it will likely also have ties to the Superman Saga, given Wonder Woman's longstanding connection to Superman in the comics.

There have already been several hints that Supergirl could also play a part in the Wonder Woman movie, with the films sharing a screenwriter and Supergirl producer Lars Winther hinting that Alcock's character will be a "big part" of the next film after Man of Tomorrow, for which Wonder Woman could fit the timeline.

Man of Tomorrow has the potential to directly set up Wonder Woman if casting rumors are true, but regardless, it seems logical that DC Studios would want to keep one of its holy trinity as connected to the main narrative.

Justice League

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The DCU is only a few projects in, but it's already made huge strides towards getting together DC Comics' main team of heroes, the Justice League. Green Lantern, Superman, Supergirl, Hawkgirl (and others) have all been introduced so far either in Superman or the wider Superman Saga, with more JLA characters on the way, suggesting that a team-up film is inevitable.

It's unclear how quickly the DCU will barrel toward a Justice League film, but the pace at which DC Studios has introduced its mainline heroes is fast, meaning it's certainly possible that Man of Tomorrow could be the stepping stone toward a new Justice League in the future.

World's Finest

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There have still been no sightings of Batman in the DCU, despite the recent release of the origin movie of his Rogues Gallery villain, Clayface. However, DC Studios plans to introduce its version of the Caped Crusader, with a Brave and the Bold movie still in development, reportedly focusing on an older Batman and his son, Damian Wayne.

Whenever the DCU decides to introduce its Batman, or if Gunn and Safran change tack and incorporate Robert Pattinson's iteration, fans have always wanted to see a World's Finest collaboration between the two on-screen, with the iconic heroes and Robin teaming up to fight crime and save the world.

Zack Snyder's Batman vs. Superman was a step toward this vision, but a World's Finest film in Gunn's DCU would likely be far closer to capturing the optimistic spirit of the comics, and if plans for The Brave and the Bold pan out, it would also have the perfect Robin set up to join the story as well.

This would inherently be a part of the Superman Saga thanks to Superman's involvement, and could be a unique crossover option for the DCU to take after it's done with Man of Tomorrow.