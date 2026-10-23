What’s Next for the DCU After Clayface? All 11 Upcoming DC Studios Movies

DC Studios just unleashed Clayface into theaters, leaving moviegoers wondering what is next for James Gunn's DCU and the Elseworlds. Despite not being part of Gunn's original Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate reveal in January 2023, Clayface is the third movie and sixth release overall from the rebooted DCU. Led by Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen, the twisted R-rated body horror serves as a villain origin story and the introduction to the all-new Gotham City.

Moving forward, the DC Studios slate is divided between the core DCU and Elseworlds projects, each set in its own alternate continuity. That will include six confirmed movies from the DCU and five more Elseworlds flicks, which will be released in the coming years alongside an expansive slate of HBO TV shows...

All 6 Upcoming Movies On the Way From James Gunn's DCU

Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Now that the DCU's first body-horror experiment is out of the way, DC Studios will next return to the good old-fashioned superhero blockbuster game with Man of Tomorrow, coming to theaters on July 9, 2027. James Gunn is returning to direct this Superman sequel that doubles as the DCU's first-ever major crossover event.

David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor will be forced into an unlikely alliance to take on Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. They will be joined by other familiar faces, such as the Justice Gang, Supergirl, and John Stewart, while Andor star Adria Arjona is among the bunch boarding the DCU in a secret role.

Savage Hunters

DC Comics

One of DC Studios' top priority movies after Supergirl and Clayface is reportedly the Deathstroke and Bane team-up, supposedly titled Savage Hunters. The script has been in the works since September 2024 from Moon Knight scribe Matthew Orton, with Peacemaker filmmaker Greg Mottola reportedly in the mix to direct.

There have been rumors that Reacher star Alan Ritchson was in talks to play Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, but it seems he never signed on, thereby leaving both the leading mercenary and venom-infused muscle-monster vacant. Details regarding Savage Hunters' potential story remain under wraps, but the leading theory is that it will take place on Rick Flag Sr.'s metahuman prison, Salvation.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

Another top priority for DC Studios is seemingly a new Wonder Woman reboot, which is in the works from Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira. The development comes after DC Studios reportedly abandoned plans for its Themysciran prequel series, Paradise Lost, and amid rumors that Adria Arjona may debut as Wonder Woman in next year's Man of Tomorrow, setting the course for her very own solo movie.

The choice of writer has proven controversial after Supergirl flopped critically and financially, and DC Studios may even be plotting to bring back the Girl of Steel alongside the Amazing Amazon herself. However, plot details remain under wraps, as it's unclear exactly how far the DCU reboot is into its development.

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

Clayface is bound to leave DCU fans hankering for a return trip to Gotham City, which they seemingly won't get until The Brave and the Bold. The Batman reboot will introduce an all-new Caped Crusader alongside his biological son, Damian Wayne, and, for the first time in decades, a Bat-Family on the big screen.

The Flash's writer and director, Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti, are expected to reunite for The Brave and the Bold in a move that has proven divisive. It's unclear when The Brave and the Bold will finally happen, as DC Studios will release the Elseworlds story of Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part 2 first.

Swamp Thing

DC Comics

Clayface won't be the last horror movie for DC Studios; Swamp Thing will be a Gothic horror and part of the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, chronicling the "dark origins" of the green-infused monster. Excitingly, the movie will be written and directed by James Mangold, who famously helmed Logan and Ford v Ferrari.

Years of silence surrounding Swamp Thing had many convinced that the DCU horror had been shelved altogether, or at least was taking a step back into development. However, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently confirmed that Swamp Thing is finally "moving forward" and that they are "waiting for a draft" from Mangold following his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Teen Titans

DC Comics

Before Ana Nogueira moved over to prioritize writing a DCU Wonder Woman reboot, she was hard at work on a live-action Teen Titans movie script. The project was seemingly put on hold in favor of Wonder Woman, although there was no sign of its cancellation, meaning Nogueira should return to her Teen Titans duties next.

The DCU will reportedly put Damian Wayne's Robin at the heart of its live-action Teen Titans, pivoting from the usual Dick Grayson or Tim Drake. It's unclear who else will join the youthful team, but many have speculated that James Gunn will opt for a more classic line-up with Cyborg, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven.

DC Studios Is Officially Developing 5 New Elseworlds Movies

Batman: Knightfall - Part 2 & 3

Warner Bros. Animation

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation recently released Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall, the beginning of a home video animated trilogy based on the infamous Bane-centric story from the '90s. The next chapter, Knightquest, will be released later this year, followed by KnightsEnd in 2027.

Inhumans star Anson Mount leads the charge as Bruce Wayne, while Better Call Saul star Michael Mando will continue to voice the terrifying Bane. After Bane broke Batman's back in Knightfall's first chapter, Pablo Schreiber will return as Jean Paul-Valley, aka Azrael, as he takes up the Dark Knight mantle.

The Batman: Part 2

DC Studios

Undeniably, the most anticipated Elseworlds blockbuster from DC Studios is The Batman: Part 2, which will finally continue the tale of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight on February 18, 2028, 6 years later. The Batman 2 is bringing some new players to the table, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Brian Tyree Henry, who are seemingly playing major villains in DC lore.

The sequel will once again be directed by Matt Reeves, although Ocean's Eleven star Steven Soderbergh is tagging in to help finish principal photography after the filmmaker was forced to temporarily step away due to personal reasons. The director will seemingly remain closely involved with The Batman 2 remotely before fully returning to work when post-production gets underway in the U.K.

Dynamic Duo

DC Comics

The Batman 2 won't be alone in DC Studios' 2028 release date, as Dynamic Duo is coming to theaters on September 22, 2028. Mason Thames and Logan Kim will enter the DC world as Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, two Robins in their early years on the streets of Gotham, with an all-new Batman also set to appear.

Interestingly, Dynamic Duo is an animated flick created by Swaybox Studios, though it won't use a conventional animation style. Instead, Dynamic Duo will use Momo animation, blending puppetry, stop-motion, and CGI, positioning it as DC Studios' answer to Sony's successful Spider-Verse saga.

Constantine 2

Warner Bros. Pictures

Last up on DC Studios' Elseworlds slate is Constantine 2, the long-awaited follow-up to Keanu Reeves' 2005 movie, which is set to bring back writer Akiva Goldsman and director Francis Lawrence. The flick has been stuck in development for some time now, as Reeves has supposedly been "not so happy with the scripts."

The Matrix star will once again play John Constantine, DC's infamous demon hunter and supernatural detective, while Prison Break actor Peter Stormare will stick around as Lucifer. A recent report from Deadline hinted that Constantine 2 may be more advanced in development than other DC movies, but it remains to be seen when or if it will finally happen, as the project is still awaiting a greenlight.