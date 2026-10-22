James Gunn's DC Announces Its Next Live-Action TV Show After HBO's Lanterns

The DCU's next live-action TV show after Lanterns has been officially confirmed for release on HBO Max. Fans have already enjoyed three major TV releases from James Gunn's DCU in Creature Commandos Season 1, Peacemaker Season 2, and, most recently, Lanterns Season 1. The True Detective-inspired crime drama made waves both in and out of the comic book fandom due to its stellar reviews and impressive viewership, but eyes are now turning to the future after the finale.

Following months of reports, DC Studios recently confirmed that The People v Gorilla Grodd is now in production, setting it up to become the DCU's next live-action TV show after Lanterns. The eight-episode series takes on a unique true-crime-inspired mockumentary format, with Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen and Superman's Daily Planet crew investigating the case against Gorilla Grodd.

Gunn confirmed that The People v Gorilla Grodd will release after Man of Tomorrow and largely take place after the DCU flick (although the true-crime style means that it still "jumps all over the place"). The DCU boss previously indicated that Creature Commandos Season 2 will land soon after Man of Tomorrow, perhaps pushing the DCU's next live-action show to late 2027/early 2028.

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Lanterns' prestige TV style (akin to True Detective) uniquely earned it a place on the HBO premium cable network, not just the HBO Max streaming service. The People v Gorilla Grodd will likely follow suit with Peacemaker and Creature Commandos in heading exclusively to the studio's streaming outlet, whatever that looks like in the post-Paramount/Warner Bros. merger world.

Apocalyptic Horseman reported that Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Maxwell Lord will return as "guest stars" in The People v Gorilla Grodd, but he had "not heard" whether Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will tag along to complete the Justice Gang. An appearance from the douchy Emerald Knight could link the mockumentary to Lanterns, in which Fillion also played a small supporting role, perhaps helping to recount the Justice Gang's past clashes with Grodd in the DCU.

How the DCU's Other Upcoming TV Shows Connect to Lanterns

Creature Commandos Season 2

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James Gunn already confirmed that Creature Commandos Season 2 "won't be long after" Man of Tomorrow, which hits theaters on July 9, 2027. The second go-round for Task Force M has replaced James Gunn (who wrote all seven episodes of Season 1) with an entire writers' room, bringing the animated hit back to HBO Max almost three years after the first launched the DCU in December 2024.

Season 2 will bring an updated roster of Creature Commandos and is rumored to introduce Justice League superhero Captain Atom into the fold. While the series likely won't connect to Lanterns, it may expand the Salvation storyline that could one day involve some Green Lantern heroes. Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. is expected to return, and one has to wonder how his outlook on Task Force M may have changed now that he has an interdimensional metahuman prison.

Booster Gold

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While DC Studios has axed several TV shows from the DCU's Chapter 1 slate, one that remains in development is Booster Gold. The live-action HBO Max comedy will introduce Michael Carter to the DCU in a superhero story of imposter syndrome that is now searching for a writer after abandoning two previous pilot attempts written by Danny McBride and David Jenkins.

Carter is a far-future loser and failed football star who uses the technology of his time to come back to the present day and become a superhero. While Booster Gold could one day team up with superheroes from Lanterns, like John Stewart or Guy Gardner, his HBO Max series may be more of a solo origin story than anything else, unless James Gunn wants to fit Nathan Fillion into another DCU show.

Mister Miracle

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The DCU will continue to carve out its cosmic corner after Lanterns in Mister Miracle, an animated adaptation of the 2017-19 Eisner Award-winning comic that is well into development and widely expected to be released in 2027. The series is based on a New Gods story from Tom King, who co-created Lanterns and will serve as showrunner on the DCU adaptation of his legendary story.

Mister Miracle will focus on escape artist Scott Free and his warrior wife Big Barda in a story about mental health and PTSD that will also introduce Darkseid. The psychological is officially bringing back Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner after Lanterns, continuing his recurring role in the DCU after John Stewart forced him into prioritizing the stars as he takes control of precinct Earth.

Lanterns Season 2

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Following Lanterns' success, HBO and DC Studios have already opened a writers' room for Season 2 ahead of a potential renewal. The sophomore outing will presumably star Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, while many are holding out hope that Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan will be resurrected for Lanterns Season 2.

The studios will have a tough balancing act for Season 2, as Lanterns must maintain the essence of what made it successful this year while fulfilling fans' calls for more sci-fi space-cop action and key parts of the Green Lantern mythos. As the potential second season is still pending an official renewal, production likely won't begin until 2027, pushing Lanterns' return back to at least 2028.

Mister Terrific

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Edi Gathegi was among the breakout stars of Superman, thanks to his performance as Mr. Terrific, the techy super-genius of the Justice Gang. As of July, DC Studios was reportedly in "active development" on a Mr. Terrific spin-off show from The Sandman's Allan Heinberg (via The Hollywood Reporter).

That's not to say that the Mr. Terrific show will reach the finish line, as the DCU offshoot still has a long way to go before it ever sees the light of day. As Mr. Terrific is a member of the Justice Gang, it's not a stretch to imagine Guy Gardner appearing here as well after Lanterns, continuing his recurring role in the DCU.

Blue Beetle

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Blue Beetle was one of the final movies produced under the old DC regime and is the only one lucky enough to be folded into James Gunn's DCU. While Blue Beetle 2 isn't happening, Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will reprise Jaime Reyes in both Man of Tomorrow and an animated sequel show to the 2023 hit movie.

Gunn recently reaffirmed that the Blue Beetle sequel is still happening at DC Studios, and many are hopeful that it could be released next year. The Latin American superhero will share the big screen with other DCU superheroes on July 9, 2027, in Man of Tomorrow, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart.