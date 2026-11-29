Disney+ has officially locked in its final Marvel Television content for 2026, with the last live-action DefendersVerse crossover in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 still set to premiere in 2027. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is confirmed as the series' final season and is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in March 2027. Production for Season 3 already wrapped in July 2026 after four months of shooting, entering its home stretch before its on-screen debut on the streamer. For the most part, Daredevil: Born Again's initial two-season run was seen as a success. They successfully elevated the MCU's street-level corner by restoring the darker, more grounded tone of the original Netflix series while gradually reintegrating characters from that earlier universe.

Season 1 focused heavily on Wilson Fisk's rise as New York mayor and Matt Murdock's personal life while Season 2 expanded the scope with the return of Jessica Jones, Murdock's decision to announce to the world that he is Daredevil, and the fall of Wilson Fisk. These series of setups now sets up Season 3 as both a conclusion to Born Again and a broader reassembly of the Netflix-era DefendersVerse.

While Daredevil: Born Again will not continue beyond Season 3, the door remains open for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and other members of the Defenders to appear in other MCU projects. For example, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's deleted scene involving Claire Temple has a major Daredevil connection that could pave the door for future big screen appearances as early as Spider-Man 5.

Marvel Television

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 on the docket for a 2027 return, Disney+ officially anounced the final slate of Marvel releases set for December 2026, confirming three Marvel-related drops that close out the year on the platform.

On Tuesday, December 1, new episodes of Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends Season 1 will arrive on the streamer. The preschool animated series is set to continue the adventures of young Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho as they protect the world from threats. Episode listings indicated that the next episodes will be holiday-themed adventures for the main armored trio, fitting right into the festive December slate.

Following right behind on Thursday, December 3, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 5 will debut a special holiday episode. Team Spidey, consisting of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales, will continue to serve as the regular anchors of this Marevl series, and this installment is expected to bring another festive, web-slinging adventure to younger Marvel fans just in time for the holidays.

Rounding out the month's Marvel lineup is the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast, which drops new episodes on Thursdays, December 3 and December 10. Hosted by Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Frank Alvarez, the video podcast is set to revisit the final two chapters essential to Doomsday. Arriving a week before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on Decemebr 18, these final two installment serve as a direct lead-in to the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and the X-Men's clash against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

4 Reasons Why 'Daredevil: Born Again Season 3' Should Excite Marvel Fans

The Defenders Finally Reunite (Properly This Time)

Marvel Studios

For the first time since the 2017 miniseries, all four core members of the Defenders, namely Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, are together in the same season.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 only brought Jessica Jones into the fold and only gave Mike Colter's Luke Cage a late appearance. Season 3 completes the set inside Matt Murdock's own story rather than a standalone team-up event.

The Defenders' reunion in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is not purely out of fan service; instead, the narrative structure gives each character a clear reason to be involved. With Matt locked up in prison, the others have to operate on the outside to protect New York. This setup avoids the sometimes-forced ensemble feel of the original Defenders miniseries while still delivering the street-level team dynamic fans have wanted.

Elektra's Return Injects Something Fresh

Marvel Television

Elodie Yung's Elektra Natchios is confirmed to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and her return is a no-brainer. Given that her fate was left deliberately ambiguous after the events of The Defenders, Elektra's comeback raises a lot of questions and answers that ties back to The Hand and Matt Murdock himself.

Bringing Elektra back gives the final season a chance to resolve the cliffhanger while reintroducing one of the most defining relationships from the original Netflix run. It's worth noting that Elektra has always operated as both ally and complication for Matt, someone who understands his darker instincts but pushes him toward lethal extremes.

In a season that already places Matt in prison and strips away his usual support system, Elektra's mere presence can create immediate personal and moral tension.

Matt Murdock's Prison Arc Is Uncharted Territory

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 begins with Matt Murdock behind bars after his identity was deliberately exposed at the end of Season 2, drawing heavily from Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's The Devil in Cell Block D storyline from Marvel Comics. This is a genuine structural shift.

Instead of relying on the usual formula of Matt investigating on the streets while juggling his law practice, the titular lawyer is now inside the justice system he has spent years navigating from the outside.

The confined prison setting creates high-stakes, pressure-cooker storytelling for the series. Matt has to survive on reputation, intellect, and fists among inmates who may have personal reasons to target him. The prison storyline also gives the Defenders a clear mission with the sole focus of freeing him and protect the people he left behind.

Daredevil & Kingpin's Parallel Status

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 opens with both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk stripped of their usual positions of strength. Matt is in prison while Fisk is in exile after losing his political stronghold in New York.

This dual confinement allows for growth, as it forces each character into a different kind of helplessness. Matt deals with physical and institutional restriction while Fisk operates outside of his usual comfort zone. This setup allows the final season to explore how each man rebuilds under pressure before their eventual confrontation.