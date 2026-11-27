Disney+'s newly arrived sixth Avengers movie has officially broken Avengers: Endgame's record as the longest Marvel film on the service. The Avengers franchise has historically held the MCU's longest runtimes, since the team-up films are designed as event crossovers that pay off plotlines from the solo stories. In Endgame's case, it served as the culmination of the Infinity Saga and had the most story threads to tie together.

Marvel Studios' Avengers Endgame: Encore arrived on Disney+ on November 13 after hitting theaters on September 25. The re-release extends the original Avengers: Endgame with extra footage that ties directly into Avengers: Doomsday, bringing its runtime to 3 hours, 5 minutes, about four minutes longer than the original film's 3 hours, 1 minute. The addition made it the sixth Avengers movie on Disney+ and also the longest.

The new footage includes a post-credits scene of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom abducting Bruce Banner, a mid-credits scene that brings back the Time Variance Authority from Loki as they witness thousands of universes obliterated by incursions across the multiverse, and a scene of Loki extending a helping hand to Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The re-release grossed $143.2 million in theaters, pushing Endgame's lifetime total to $2.942 billion and returning it to the top of the all-time box office chart.

2012's The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame were the first Avengers movies on Disney+, all available when the streamer launched in November 2019. Avengers: Infinity War followed in June 2020, held back by Disney's old pay-TV and streaming agreement with Netflix.

In May 2025, Marvel released its most unconventional Avengers title yet, Thunderbolts, which introduced the New Avengers to the MCU before arriving on Disney+ in August 2025. It remains the only Avengers film on the service that isn't a full-scale event movie, though it featured the Void, one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel universe, as its villain. Encore's arrival now makes six MCU Avengers movies on the platform.

Every MCU Avengers Movie on Disney+, Ranked by Runtime

With six Avengers movies now streaming on Disney+, here is how their runtimes stack up, from shortest to longest.

6. Thunderbolts (The New Avengers)

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts, the MCU's newest Avengers film, is 2 hours, 6 minutes long and follows a crew of antiheroes who inherit the New Avengers name in the final act. The film also served as the final installment of the MCU's Phase Five.

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Studios

The second team-up, Avengers: Age of Ultron, is 2 hours, 21 minutes and pits Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Tony Stark's rogue peacekeeping AI, Ultron. The film officially brought Wanda Maximoff and Vision into the MCU.

4. The Avengers

Marvel Studios

The Avengers, the movie that started it all, clocks in at 2 hours, 23 minutes, just two minutes longer than Age of Ultron. It assembled Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye for the first time against Loki's Chitauri army in the Battle of New York.

3. Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War comes in at 2 hours, 29 minutes. It follows Thanos as he scours the universe for the Infinity Stones and wipes out half of all life.

2. Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

In Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers set out to undo the damage Thanos had done. Across 3 hours, 1 minute, they reversed the snap and defeated the Mad Titan and his forces.

1. Avengers: Endgame Encore

Marvel Studios

To bridge Endgame and Doomsday, Marvel extended the original film with new scenes that intertwine the heroes' fate with Doctor Doom's. The Disney+ version is 3 hours, 5 minutes; Infinity Vision and IMAX screenings were even longer, at 3 hours, 6 minutes, thanks to an exclusive extended TVA mid-credits scene.

Every Other Avengers Title Streaming on Disney+ U.S.

The Avengers brand extends well beyond the movies. These Avengers-titled series and specials are also streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

Marvel Future Avengers

Marvel Animation

Marvel Future Avengers, the anime from studio Madhouse, aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2018, following three teenagers who escape Hydra's control and train under the Avengers.

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Marvel Animation

The beloved animated series The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes delivered two seasons of classic comic-inspired team adventures between 2010 and 2012 and remains one of Marvel's most celebrated cartoons streaming on Disney+ currently.

Avengers Assemble

Marvel Animation

The Disney XD series Avengers Assemble aired for five seasons from 2013 to 2019, with its later seasons rebranded as Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Black Panther's Quest.

Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)

Marvel Animation

The six animated Avengers: Secret Wars shorts from 2017 introduced newer team members like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Vision. The series is also available on Disney+.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

LEGO

In the 2023 special, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, Black Widow leads the rescue when the Collector kidnaps every hero and villain with red in their name, including Red Guardian.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

LEGO

This 2024 special follows a clumsy Damage Control worker named Dennis who becomes the unlikely hero Demolition Man after accidentally unleashing Terrax.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails

LEGO

Avengers: Strange Tails, the two-part series from November 2025, follows Hawkeye and Black Panther as they recruit Tigra, Black Cat, and White Tiger when a scheming influencer turns an army of cats against the Avengers.

Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!

Marvel Animation

The Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up crossover special brings together the Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends crews against Ultron and Green Goblin.

Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!

Marvel Animation

In Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!, mysterious Hallows' Eve tries to ruin Halloween for trick-or-treaters. The special premiered September 24 on Disney Jr. and hit Disney+ the next day.