Disney+ Announces Release of New 2023 Marvel Special With LEGO

A LEGO Marvel special will be released soon on Disney+ that will focus on the Avengers.

LEGO and Marvel have collaborated many times when it comes to toys and merchandise.

Anytime a new project is released, whether it be within the MCU or in another corner of the Marvel universe, LEGO usually crafts different buildable sets for fans to collect and bring to life.

The company released a Spider-Man: No Way Home set featuring the final battle at the Statue of Liberty, and also even came out with a Morbius set after the film was released in theaters.

However, sometimes LEGO partners with certain companies to create animated LEGO specials. Multiple projects within this realm are available in the Star Wars realm on Disney+, such as The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

LEGO's New Avengers Disney+ Special

Disney+ recently announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) that a new LEGO special is on its way to the streaming platform.

The title of the special will be LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, and it's currently set for release on Friday, October 27.

Disney+

Disney+ also revealed the official poster for the upcoming project, which is a LEGO brick version of the MCU's Avengers: Endgame poster, except the Avengers' logo is inr ed instead of purple.

Disney+

Some of the bricks on the poster for the LEGO special even seem to be wisping away due to Thanos' snap, which is pretty much identical to how some of the Avengers logo in the Endgame poster is.

This project was already teased at LEGO's Brickbuster Video Booth at San Diego Comic-Con when an official poster was revealed.

What Will the LEGO Marvel Special Be About?

Since this project will be released on Disney+, it is safe to assume that it will be some sort of play on the MCU's Avengers.

It is important to note that this obviously will not be canon to the MCU and is just meant for fans to watch the special for some lighthearted entertainment.

Due to the Comic-Con poster that was released, the project will likely feature many well-known Avengers members that are no longer a part of the MCU such as Iron Man and Steve Rogers' Captain America. However, they almost definitely will not be voiced by Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans.

Some of the characters could actually be portrayed by the actors that play them in the MCU, though.

For example, in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Billy Dee Williams came back to voice Lando Calrissian and Kelly Marie Tran voiced Rose Tico.

Both of those actors played the live-action canon counterparts of their LEGO characters, so the same situation could occur for this upcoming Code Red special.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will be released on Disney+ on October 27.