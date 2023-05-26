LEGO Finally Reveals Tobey & Andrew's Huge Spider-Man: No Way Home Set (Photos)

After more than a year and a half of teases, the Spider-Man: No Way Home final battle featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers finally has a LEGO set.

Nearly 18 months following the MCU's cinematic celebration of all things Spider-Man, fans are still reeling from seeing three generations of web-heads on-screen at once.

Tom Holland's trilogy-capper quickly became one of the most popular superhero blockbusters of all time, with brands doing anything they can to let fans celebrate the wall-crawling adventure.

One of the biggest partnerships amongst these has been with LEGO, who has long teased the ultimate No Way Home set centered on the climactic Statue of Liberty battle.

New No Way Home LEGO Set Finally Revealed

LEGO

LEGO officially unveiled the Spider-Man: No Way Home Statue of Liberty battle set including minifigs for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men.

LEGO

The set will finally allow fans to replicate the iconic moment the three Peters teamed up in the closing moments of No Way Home.

Marvel Studios

The new set, officially dubbed "LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle," is described as a "stunning celebration of Spider-Man" that will "captivate fans aged 10 and up:"

"LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle (76261) recreates the spectacular showdown from Marvel Studios’ 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' movie. Packed with iconic characters and web-slinging action, this stunning celebration of Spider-Man will captivate fans aged 10 and up.

3 universes in 1 buildable toy"

LEGO

The "360-degree set" includes all three versions of Marvel's iconic wall-crawler (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield) as they take on the Electro, Doctor Octopus, and Green Goblin.

Marvel Studios

The set will allow buyers to face the three Spideys off against their Multiversal villains, though the set does notably omit figures for Sandman and Lizard. Luckily, Sandman does get some representation through a small build for one of his hands.

LEGO

The "Final Battle" also includes minifigs for Zendaya's MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and Jacob Batalon's Ned.

LEGO

LEGO listed the set as coming to stores on August 1, featuring 900 pieces, and costing $109.99 USD.

LEGO

This comes after a year and a half since No Way Home debuted in theaters and following months of teases for this particular set dating back to February of this year.

A Long Wait for Tobey & Andrew

For those who have been waiting patiently to add the Statue of Liberty battle and Tobey and Andrew's Spider-Men to their LEGO collections, this news will be celebrated.

This set has been a long time coming, and with nearly 18 months since No Way Home came out, it started to seem as though it may never happen.

But that climactic battle is finally here, and fans can get their hands on minifigs for both Tobey and Andrew's version of the Marvel hero, seemingly as the last bastion for the MCU blockbuster in brick-based form.

LEGO and a number of other brands have tried to squeeze as much juice out of the No Way Home orange as they could. But this feels like it could be the end of the cross-generational celebration of Spidey.

LEGO alone has released a number of sets based on the film (whether they were from scenes that actually appeared in the movie or not). There is not much more No Way Home fans could ever want.

Maybe a Sanctum Santorum basement set, featuring all of the villains imprisoned, could be an excellent inclusion if the brick-based brand ever wants to go back to the wall-crawling well. But for right now, it seems fans are satisfied.

The Spider-Man Final Battle LEGO set will hit store shelves on August 1.