New Spider-Man: No Way Home LEGO Set to Include Tobey, Andrew & Many More

A new LEGO set for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed, and it’s one MCU fans have been waiting for, with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men included this time around.

LEGO and Marvel are a good pairing—the possibilities are nearly endless. Most recently, there was the reveal of sets for Infinity War's Hulkbuster and the Quinjet from the first Avengers film.

However, when it came to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest MCU movie since Endgame, the sets were a disappointment. None of them resembled any action sequence from the movie, not a single one of the five villains was included, and there was only ever one Spider-Man.

Now, almost a year and a half later, that’s about to change.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Battle LEGO on the Way

Marvel

Thanks to Brick Clicker on YouTube, fans have learned about a brand new LEGO set for Tom Holland’s latest MCU outing.

The new set, labeled ‘76261 Spider-Man No Way Home Statue of Liberty’, will retail at $99.99 and have 900 pieces.

It’ll depict the head of the Statue of Liberty, as well as the scaffolding around it, where most of the climatic action of No Way Home happened. A built Sandman is also included with the set piece.

As for the mini-figures that come with the set, they are as follows:

Tom Holland Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire Spider-Man

Ned

MJ

Doctor Strange

Green Goblin

Dock Ock

Electro

This is currently set to retail in August 2023.

Finally Getting LEGO Andrew and Tobey

Marvel

Looking back, many are probably still scratching their heads at the No Way Home sets Marvel chose to release.

One had Spider-Man against the Vulture, another featured Nick Fury and Mysterio, while a third saw the cast in Doctor Strange’s basement fighting a Lovecraftian monster.

Previously, LEGO designer Mark Stafford revealed how the secrecy behind No Way Home was “really similar to Endgame” and that the LEGO team was given “almost nothing” to work with to design accurate sets.

Thankfully, now the world will be able to have its Maguire and Garfield mini-figures—though, Lizard will oddly be missing from the set.

While it’s over a year late, at least No Way Home is finally getting accurate LEGO sets for collectors out there. But what other scenes might be next?

A big one could be the brawl in the apartment complex where Aunt May dies. Another could be Spidey and Strange’s chase through the mirror dimension.

Hopefully, whatever is on the company’s roadmap will make up the original deceptive sets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on Starz.