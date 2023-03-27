Funko Unveils Tobey Maguire's Special New Spider-Man: No Way Home Figure

A new Funko Pop! figure will allow fans to recreate one of Tobey Maguire's best scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker popping up in the MCU threequel has quickly become the stuff of comic book movie legends, as the legacy Marvel actor got one last chance to don the webbed tights.

It is currently unknown if Maguire will appear in the super-powered franchise again, with various teases for the character appearing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as well as Avengers: Secret Wars.

But if Spider-Man: No Way Home was the final farewell for Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, his hero has gotten quite the victory lap.

A New Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Funko Pop!

Funko revealed a new Tobey Maguire Pop! figurine as a part of the ongoing Spider-Man: No Way Home build-a-scene set.

Funko

As exclusively revealed by Collider, the figure sees Maguire's wall-crawler perched atop the Statue of Liberty akin to the final battle from No Way Home.

Marvel Studios

This comes as the latest in Funko's No Way Home build-a-scene set, which is comprised of eight figures for fans to collect.

Funko

Unveiled back in December, the set has had now five of the eight figures revealed, with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard having been previously announced.

Funko

The No Way Home Farewell Tour Continues

Seeing as Spider-Man: No Way Home was a Spidey-centric celebration nearly 20 years in the making, it makes sense that the blockbuster is getting a victory lap of the magnitude it has.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire have gotten No Way Home Funko Pop! figures before, but they are getting more as Funko creates the ultimate set piece for Spider-Man collectors to showcase with this build-a-set series.

Now, there remain three figures to be revealed from this No Way Home set, and it is pretty easy to guess who they will be.

The three remaining characters from this MCU scene are Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Then, with all eight figures revealed, the whole Statue of Liberty fight scene will be ready to be displayed in its entire adorable Funko form.

This Tobey Maguire Funko Pop! is available for purchase now.