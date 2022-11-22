Tobey & Andrew FINALLY Receive New Spider-Man No Way Home Funkos

Nearly a full year after Spider-Man: No Way Home first hit theaters, a new round of Funko Pops! celebrated the movie's biggest heroes and villains from the MCU, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Maguire and Garfield made their returns to their Spider-Man roles in grand fashion in the third act of No Way Home, sending the MCU fandom into a frenzy with a blast to the past. These two teamed up with Tom Holland's Earth-616 hero to great effect, finally giving viewers the live-action Spider-Man team-up moment that had only been a fantasy before the Multiverse was truly unleashed.

As has been the case with every MCU movie in recent memory, No Way Home also got its fair share of promotional material through the use of Funko Pops! highlighting the threequel's biggest heroes and villains. Many of these Pops! highlighted fun specific moments from the third Spider-Man movie before it debuted in theaters, leaving fans to wonder what kind of shenanigans were in store.

Now, with Phase 4 nearing its end, Marvel and Entertainment Earth have taken the opportunity to look back on the slate's most successful project with a special round of Funko Pops! for fans to enjoy.

Funko Releases New Spider-Man Figurines

Funko opened pre-order sales for a new round of Funko Pops! featuring the biggest heroes and villains from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland’s MCU web-slinger leaps into the air in his Integrated Suit. This suit features the bright gold spider emblem on the front and back that came from the nanotech particles that Doc Ock stole earlier in the film.

Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man jumps forward as the bigger eyes on his mask shine through, his suit coming complete with a longer and more slender Spider logo.

Tobey Maguire’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man flexes his fingers to shoot one of his classic webs, at which Ned marveled due to their organic nature.

To close off the film, Tom Holland is shown in his own new suit that he had to build from scratch after the world forgot about Peter Parker’s existence. This suit has a shiny blue fabric and a wider Spider logo, complete with the eyes that make Holland’s suit so iconic.

Zendaya’s Michelle Jones gets her own Pop! straight from the movie’s final battle as she holds the Macchina di Kadavus, doing her best to keep it out of the villains’ hands.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is seen sporting his classic facial hair as he performs the spell known as the Runes of Kof Kol. The rings surrounding him indicate how many times Peter Parker changed the spell before the Multiverse itself broke loose.

Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn flies into action on his glider, having ditched his Green Goblin mask earlier in the film. Here, he dons sweatpants and a purple hoodie before charging toward the Statue of Liberty to kill any and every Spider-Man he can.

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius stands ready for anything, his four mechanical arms pointed straight forward. While he was set straight later in the story, he came into the story ready to take out his own Peter Parker following the destruction of his fusion machine.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro shines in his new outfit that he found upon entering Earth-616, complete with glowing yellow eyes and the lightning on his face that comes straight from the comics.

Andrew Garfield’s Spidey holds his mask between his teeth while he puts his hands in the air. This celebrates his first moments with Ned and MJ before proving that he’s truly Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

A Walmart-exclusive eight-pack features the three Spider-Men alongside No Way Home's quintet of Multiversal villains, who all came in after Doctor Strange's spell mishap.

Funko

In a Target exclusive, fans can get a Funko Pop! featuring Tom Holland's new suit seen at the end of the movie, which also comes with a t-shirt highlighting the same suit.

Funko

Other exclusive Pops! feature Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield's unmasked Spider-Men, Holland's hero in his final suit, the Green Goblin flying on his glider, and Ned Leeds donning the Cloak of Levitation.

Funko

How Tobey & Andrew Are Still Making MCU Waves

Spider-Man: No Way Home took some of the biggest swings in MCU history with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's involvement, especially considering that Marvel worked hard to keep their inclusion under wraps for so long. Their appearances still became the biggest movie moment of the post-pandemic era, and it seems only right that Funko wants to commemorate their Marvel comebacks with special collectible items.

While Maguire and Garfield were the highlights, they were only part of what made No Way Home such a groundbreaking experience as they came back alongside a handful of memorable villains from their past Spider-Man movies. That all came to an epic climax at the Statue of Liberty with all five villains and all three heroes doing battle with one another, all before Doctor Strange had to keep the Multiverse from coming apart at the seams.

As Phase 4 approaches its final days, fans will surely delight in getting their hands on these new Spider-Man Funko Pops!. And hopefully, as the Multiverse Saga expands toward more crossover events like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, this won't be the last time Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield get their own MCU figurines.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available wherever movies are sold.