Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Full 8-Character Funko Set (Photo)

A highly-anticipated Funko Pop! set highlighting the MCU's biggest Phase 4 movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has just been completed.

More than a year after its theatrical release, No Way Home remains one of the most talked-about movies in recent MCU memory, particularly after it broke through as one of the 10 highest-grossing films ever.

This movie brought a huge boost in the merchandising department as well thanks to the use of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men along with five historic Multiversal villains, all of them inspiring dozens of collector's items.

One of the biggest players in the merchandising game for No Way Home was Funko, as the company highlighted the threequel's biggest moments for weeks after the MCU blockbuster's debut.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Collection Completed

Marvel

Twitter user @funkoinfo_ shared a look at a completed eight-piece collection from Funko centered on Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This set was first unveiled in December 2022, featuring eight separate Funkos that all joined together to recreate the Statue of Liberty fight at the end of the MCU threequel.

Twitter

This set has been slowly building up over the past few months, with Funko only initially releasing Pops! for Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Electro, the Lizard, and the Sandman, and most recently adding Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

Funko

No Way Home Stays in the Spotlight

The final battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home instantly became one of the most iconic moments in MCU history by having three different Spider-Man Variants teaming up to fight so many iconic antagonists. It seems only right that this scene stays relevant more than a year after the threequel first hit the big screen, delivering Phase 4's only billion-dollar outing.

Now that the entire set is available to the public, Funko should see a huge boost in popularity across the MCU fandom, especially with Sony Pictures revisiting the Multiverse again this summer with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This also comes in light of Vincent D'Onofrio expressing his desire to join an MCU Spider-Man movie and have his Kingpin take on the web-slinger, which would pit Peter Parker against one of his biggest foes from the comics, literally and figuratively.

Whether Funko will come out with any more new Funko sets highlighting No Way Home is a mystery, although this one should help the movie stay in the spotlight for a long time to come.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream on Starz. There are no officially released plans yet for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4.