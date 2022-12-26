New Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Combines 8 MCU Characters Into One Set

The first item in a freshly-revealed set of Funko Pops has been put up for pre-order, which will show a stylized version of an iconic moment from Spider-Man: No Way Home when completed.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home climactic battle, Spider-Man drew the bad guys to New York’s famous Statue of Liberty for an all-out showdown, as the three Peters worked together to cure these evildoers of their villainous afflictions.

Funko, the purveyor of the ever-ubiquitous Pop Vinyl figures, has, in the past few years, made various Pops showing classic MCU moments like The Avengers‘ Battle of New York. Now, the toy company has captured another crucial Marvel Studios moment.

No Way Home’s Final Battle, Funko-fied

Marvel

As part of a promotional tie-in with Target stores, Funko has revealed a new Pop! Vinyl Build-a-Scene collection depicting the final battle of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dr. Curt Connors is on the hunt for Spiders in his fearsome Lizard form:

Funko Pop!

Tom Holland’s Peter 1 crouches atop the crown of Lady Liberty:

Funko Pop!

The two pieces will connect with six others to depict the Statue of Liberty battle:

Funko Pop!

Based on the silhouettes, here are the likely character positions within the connective set:

Funko Pop!

“Can the Spider-Pop Come Out to Play?”

Just going by the blacked-out portions of the diagram which shows the complete diorama, fan favorites Doc Ock and the Green Goblin are clearly included, as are the other two Spider-Men, Electro and Sandman.

As mentioned above, this is not the only Build-a-Scene that Funko has done for the MCU. The famous circle shot from The Avengers has also been recreated, as has the cockpit of the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship in Avengers: Infinity War.

There’s even an upcoming selection representing Captain America: Civil War’s airport battle.

One might wonder which of Marvel Studios’ well-known scenes are next. The final battle of Avengers: Endgame, perhaps? That would be quite the undertaking, just from the sheer amount of characters that were present.

It’s currently unknown when the above Spider-Man Funko Pops! will arrive in collectors’ eager hands, but it will be sometime in 2023.