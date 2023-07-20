Marvel Announces New 2023 Disney+ Special for LEGO Avengers

Marvel just revealed the existence of an upcoming Avengers LEGO Disney+ special.

While Marvel hasn't gotten much LEGO love on the service, there have been a handful of projects from the company within the Star Wars franchise.

This included Summer Vacation starring Darth Vader and Palpatine, a Halloween special called Terrifying Tales, and a Holiday Special on the Death Star.

It's not that LEGO and Marvel don't have any history, though—there's an endless amount of physical sets between the two released throughout the year, and there've been several Marvel LEGO video games.

The two companies also collaborated on some shorts for Disney XD and YouTube, but they never ventured into anything longer.

New Avengers LEGO Special on the Way

At LEGO's Brickbuster Video Booth at San Diego Comic-Con, a new Avengers special for Disney+ was confirmed.

The 2023 project is called Avengers: Code Red. The only information for the special was its poster, featuring Hulk, Black Panther, Steve Rogers' Cap, Sam Wilson's Cap, Thor, Black Widow, and Iron Man.

Code Red is the first Marvel LEGO project specifically made for Disney+ and is aiming to release at some point this fall.

Marvel]

The poster for the special directly riffs off of the classic X-Men storyline, Days of Future Past.

For the uninitiated, the story is about a dystopian future where mutantkind are incarcerated in internment camps.

To keep this future from happening, Kitty Pryde transfers her mind into her younger self in the past to bring the X-Men together to prevent the fatal moment in history that led to such a terrible timeline.

Marvel

What's Going on in Avengers: Code Red?

With how little information was given, it's hard to narrow down what exactly the special is about.

Its similarities to Days of Future Past could be a hint at time travel shenanigans. Though, the special could instead just take the fugitive aspects of that storyline, with the Avengers being on the run.

But why?

Well, maybe Kingpin has banned all superheroes in New York City like he does in the Devil's Reign comic arc. This would also give the story license to use a large swatch of additional villains, who Wilson Fisk sends after the Avengers.

Though, at the end of the day, this is LEGO. So the story likely doesn't take itself too seriously.

Avengers: Code Red will hit Disney+ this fall.