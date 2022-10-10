23 Biggest Marvel Announcements From 2022 New York Comic-Con (Movies, Parks & More)

The year 2022 has been a massive one for Marvel news, and it's not over yet.

On the heels of San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, fans of the red brand were treated to even more announcements this past weekend at New York Comic-Con.

While Marvel Studios' presence was minimal in comparison to San Diego and D23, MCU fans still got a few updates, along with information about new MCU experiences coming to the Disney Parks.

New York Comic-Con also revealed a number of new upcoming comics and crossover events.

Here's a full rundown of the biggest Marvel announcements from New York Comic-Con and what fans can expect in the near future!

NYCC Comic Book Announcements

The Direct

1. Captain America: Cold War

Set to release in the Spring 2023, Captain America: Cold War is a crossover event between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth, uniting Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers' Star Spangled Men.

2. Avengers Assemble

Comic book writer Jason Aaron's five-year run of Avengers concludes this coming November as he ties his Avengers, Avengers Forever, and Avengers of 1,000,000 BC together in a Multiversal epic.

3. Dark Web

In this Spider-Man and X-Men crossover, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly are looking for revenge as the Goblin Queen and Chasm team-up when Dark Web releases this December.

Marvel

4. Sins of Sinister

In January 2023, Immortal X-Men, X-Men Red, and Legion of X are set to be transformed in what has been described as a "universe-melting X-Men event."

5. Summer of Symbiotes

New symbiote stories from characters old and new arrive in Summer 2023 with Summer of Symbiotes.

6. Fall of X

Also set to release in Summer 2023 is the Fall of X which will answer the question of whether the X-Men's home Krakoa can last forever.

7. Bloodline: Daughter of Blade

In this February 1 release, Brielle Brooks returns and is about to find out that she's the daughter of the vampire hunter and Daywalker, Blade.

8. Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever One-Shot

Also set to debut in February, and just in time for Black History Month, is Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever. This one-shot will feature Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, and more.

9. Silver Surfer: Ghost Light

Described as a new Marvel hero 54 years in the making Silver Surfer: Ghost Light #1 debuts on February 1.

10. Bishop: War College

Arriving on February 8 is Bishop: War College where Lucas Bishop will teach a new class of mutants how to defend Krakoa.

11. New Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Book Series

In Spring 2023, a new Guardians of the Galaxy series will pose the question of how to rebuild a family.

12. Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain is a brand-new series that's set to become available in February 2023.

13. The Women of Marvel

The Women of Marvel anthology one-shot is set to return in March.

14. Rogue & Gambit

This limited series featuring the X-Men duo is also set to arrive in March 2023.

15. X-23: Deadly Regenesis

X-23: Deadly Regenesis will be a 5-issue limited series that's slated for a March 2023 release as well.

16. Marvel Unlimited's Infinity Comics

X-Men Unlimited #56 - October 10

- October 10 Marvel's Voices: Nova #20 - October 12

- October 12 Love Unlimited: Wolverine #19 - October 13

- October 13 Avengers: Unlimited #15 - October 11

- October 11 Marvel's Unlimited's T.E.S.T. Kitchen #3 - October 10

- October 10 Marvel's Unlimited's T.E.S.T. Kitchen Halloween Special - October 31

NYCC Marvel Studios Announcements

The Direct

17. Moon Knight

At a New York Comic-Con panel, Moon Knight's Oscar Issac teased his MCU hero's upcoming return, saying, “All I can say is it is not the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight.”

18. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

In talking at New York Comic-Con, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton commented on being tapped to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

When asked if he's the man to helm Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Cretton laughed, saying, "I think so."

NYCC Disney Parks Announcements

The Direct

19. M'Baku at Avengers Campus

The chieftain of the Jabari Clan is set to arrive at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on the date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's November 11 release.

20. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Park Celebrations

M'Baku's arrival isn't the only way Disney Parks is celebrating Black Panther 2. More is on the way for both the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris and is expected to be revealed soon.

21. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix

EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor roller coaster is set to receive its own holiday remix for the holiday season.

The on-ride retro playlist will be swapped out for a new holiday song that's described as a mash-up of classic holiday tunes.

22. Zarg Nuts

At New York Comic-Con's Wonders of Xandar Outpost, attendees not only got to learn more about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World's EPCOT, but they also got to sample Drax's favorite snack, Zarg Nuts, via a Zarg Nuts vending machine.

According to Disney Cast Members, Zarg Nuts are expected to become available at EPCOT soon.

NYCC Disney Cruise Line Announcements

The Direct

23. Changes to Marvel Day at Sea

Offered on select dates aboard the Disney Dream in early 2023, Marvel Day at Sea sailings feature a day dedicated to all things Marvel.

Guests can expect entertainment all throughout that special day, along with a variety of MCU heroes and villains, an adults-only Ravagers party, themed youth activities, special merchandise, themed food and beverages, and the "Heroes Unite" show where Marvel heroes and villains face off in a battle at sea.

At New York Comic-Con, Disney announced that this coming year's Marvel Day at Sea event will offer new characters and entertainment inspired by recent MCU films and Disney+ series.

Marvel News For Every Fan of the Red Brand

The 2022 New York Comic-Con had something to share with fans of every corner of the MCU, whether that be comics, movies, Disney+ shows, or themed experiences.

It will be interesting to see how these new offerings are received and, due to how much news has come in 2022 alone, how the Marvel machine will continue in 2023.

