Disney Reveals First MCU Animated & Live-Action Superhero Crossover at Parks

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

The MCU has been filling up with tons of heroes and villains as it heads into an epic clash that puts the fate of the Multiverse hanging in the balance. So far, the Multiverse Saga has not only introduced new characters like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight, but it also showcased animated projects for the first time, such as What If...? and Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Despite featuring similar characters, it has been confirmed that the animated shows are not set on the same Earth where the MCU's live-action heroes reside. That said, many have assumed that a crossover between the two properties is not bound to happen anytime soon. 

However, this was proven wrong by a new announcement from Disney Parks' D23 panel.

Disney Parks Reveals Epic MCU Crossover 

The D23 “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” presentation officially unveiled the first crossover between the animated and live-action heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

The Multiversal heroes are all confirmed to team up against King Thanos, a Variant who won the events of Avengers: Endgame

Official Avengers Campus concept art revealed tons of different Variants of Earth's Mightiest Heroes battling it out against King Thanos. 

The image below shows What If...?'s The Hydra Stomper, Moon Knight, Spider-Man: Freshman Year’s Spider-Man, Avengers: Infinity War’s Thor, Okoye, Man-Thing, Avengers: Campus’ Spider-Man, Nakia, Avengers: Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow’s Natasha Romanoff, and Daredevil: 

Captain Carter, Captain America: Civil War’s Black Panther, The Mighty Thor, The Avengers’ Hulk, Thor: Ragnarok’s Hulk, She-Hulk, Werewolf by Night, Ms. Marvel, and Doctor Strange are all ready to strike against the Mad Titan:

Rounding out the crew in the epic battle are Avengers: Endgame’s Captain America, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, America Chavez, and King Thanos himself:

Did Disney Parks Just Tease Avengers: Secret Wars?

At first glance, it's an overwhelming, yet incredible sight to see tons of superheroes against a formidable villain like Thanos. While this image is reserved for Disney Parks' Avengers Campus, it's possible that this is the first tease of what's to come in the Multiversal battle that is expected to happen in Avengers: Secret Wars.

In fact, one could say that the concept art above pays tribute to the comic book cover of 2015's Secret Wars, which also featured several heroes from the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home already revealed a glimpse of three web-slingers teaming up against different enemies, but Avengers Campus will look to top that as it includes several more Variants of MCU heroes. 

From Thor: Ragnarok's Hulk to Spider-Man: Freshman Year's Peter Parker, this Multiversal expansion from Disney Parks will be the first experience to showcase how these characters will interact and battle alongside each other. 

There are many interesting crossover-worthy interactions that could be showcased here. Steve Rogers seeing Captain Carter would be an exciting sight, while featuring the team's response upon seeing Werewolf by Night for the first time will be a hilarious treat. 

Hopefully, a similar massive ensemble will be featured in one of the next two Avengers movies in 2025. 

