Disney+ Just Added a Historic New 'Marvel Rivals' Section

Further proving Marvel Rivals' historic success, Disney+ has dedicated a whole new section to the hero shooter.

Since the launch of Disney+, the streaming service has added an array of sections and collections. Some focused on specific stand-out characters or teams, like the Fantastic Four, and others revolved around certain franchises.

However, Marvel Rivals has proven to be a lightning rod of synergy potential, already launching with several MCU-inspired skins. It's only natural that the cross-promotional marketing potential would continue with Disney's streaming service.

Historic 57-Sized Section for Marvel Rivals on Disney+

Disney+

Some fans recently noticed that Disney+ has added a section dedicated to Marvel Rivals. This new section is sandwiched between the MCU Multiverse Saga and MCU Movie Timeline sections in US territories.

There have been some broader sections, such as one encompassing all of the X-Men movies and shows, but Disney+ has made a historic first by dedicating a section to a video game.

Considering the sheer number of characters already in Marvel Rivals, it's no wonder this section immediately became Disney+'s largest, featuring everything from the X-Men to nearly every MCU movie and even some cartoons.

The following is a list of movies and shows belonging to Disney+ US' "Marvel Rivlas" section:

Captain America: Civil War

Thor: Ragnarok

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Punisher (TV Series)

(TV Series) X-Men: Apocalypse

Hawkeye

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Moon Knight

Venom

Loki

Iron Man

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Wolverine

Black Widow

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

The Incredible Hulk

The New Mutants

Fantastic Four (2005)

(2005) Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Iron Fist

WandaVision

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Black Panther

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Fantastic Four (2015)

(2015) The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Iron Man 2

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Fantastic Four (1994 TV series)

(1994 TV series) X-Men 2

Spider-Man 2

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Logan

X-Men '97

The Amazing Spider-Man

Fantastic Four World's Greatest Heroes

X-Men: Dark Pheonix

Captain America: The First Avenger

X-Men: First Class

Iron Man 3

Thor: Love and Thunder

X-Men

Spider-Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Deadpool & Wolverine

Guardians of the Galaxy

X-Men: The Last Stand

Thor

Spider-Man

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

One glaring omission from this list, due to its unavailability in the US, is ABC's Cloak & Dagger—the titular duo of Strategist heroes who have gained widespread notoriety through Marvel Rivals.

The Influence of Marvel Rivals

It's astonishing how quickly Marvel Rivals has embedded itself into the cultural zeitgeist to the degree that Disney has noticed and realized it would be for its benefit to use it to advertise movies and shows on Disney+ for fans of the game and those unfamiliar with other adaptations of its playable characters.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics quickly realized the potential of its synergy with Marvel Rivals, too, including Marvel Rivals-themed variant covers and its own spin-off comic on Marvel Unlimited. Local comic book stores have even taken advantage of these characters' new marketability with non-readers.

Marvel Rivals is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.