Morbius Gets First-Ever LEGO Set After Flopping In Theaters (Photos)

Morbius has received a LEGO set, despite the Sony Pictures film's lackluster box office performance.

While fans don't know the status of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 within the MCU, the same can't be said for Sony's Spider-Man Universe which, to date, has yet to include a web-slinger.

Even though that could change with Madame Web, many expected 2022's Morbius to be the Sony spin-off to feature the webhead, especially given the film's misleading marketing.

Unfortunately, the lack of a Peter Parker or Miles Morales wasn't the film's only disappointment.

Instead, audiences found the Jared Leto-led film as a whole to be another letdown from Spidey's home studio, and those sentiments translated at the box office upon its release and its surprising rerelease.

But despite Morbius's double financial flop, the Marvel character has returned; and this time, in a LEGO playset.

Morbius' First LEGO Set Revealed

For those looking to make it Morbin' time all the time, Brickset has revealed the first-ever LEGO set inspired by the Spider-Man character, Morbius.

LEGO

Inspired is definitely the key word in describing this item as the event depicted in the playset did not occur in the Jared Leto film.

LEGO

Titled "Miles Morales vs. Morbius," this 220-piece set has Miles and his super-powered Spidey car squaring off against the villainous Dr. Michael Morbius.

The playset's description reads as follows:

"Help Miles Morales catch the vampire villain Morbius. Race through the streets in Miles’s super racer car. Use the booster at the back of the car for extra power, then fire the 2 stud shooters as you get close. When Morbius calls bats to come to his rescue, sling a web to stick him up for good!"

LEGO

"Miles Morales vs. Morbius" is one of several Marvel LEGO playsets that will be available in 2023.

LEGO

Will Morbius Ever Meet Miles On Screen?

Due to Morbius' lackluster reception, it's a bit surprising that the character is being featured in a LEGO set.

However, this Michael Morbius Minifigure is more faithful to the comic book version of the character.

Also, the action shown on the box is more in line with what audiences would've liked to have seen in the Sony film anyway.

A Leto reprisal as Morbius is highly unlikely, but his LEGO foe - Miles Morales - is confirmed to make his return in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023.

Given that the original Into the Spider-Verse starred alternate animated versions of villains that already existed in live-action, an animated Morbius cameo is possible.

Whether Sony would be willing to bring the living vampire to the big screen a third time, however, remains to be seen.