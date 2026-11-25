James Marsden's return as Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops, in Avengers: Doomsday will see the actor finally don one of the most recognizable costumes from Marvel Comics. Last seen in the final moments of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, Marsden portrayed the character in four of 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies. However, the actor never wore a faithful adaptation of the mutant's iconic blue-and-yellow uniform until Avengers: Doomsday, 26 years after Marsden's first appearance as the character in 2000's X-Men.

In recent years, Marvel Studios has embraced the comic book origins of many of its characters' costumes, keeping them recognizable while giving them an updated, practical feel. Like his X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman, who finally donned Wolverine's yellow-and-blue suit in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, Marsden welcomed the opportunity to wear the fan-favorite uniform. However, the actor soon learned that bringing Cyclops' classic appearance to live-action came with an unexpected drawback that, ironically, relates to the physical characteristic that defines Scott Summers as a superhero.

Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marsden discussed his experience wearing Cyclops' classic suit instead of the black leather the X-Men wore in their 2000s films, describing it as "one of those pinch-me moments." But despite his excitement about the costume, Marsden admitted the new visor had a major drawback, remarking, "It was very limited vision."

There's a lot of irony in Marsden struggling to see while wearing the visor while portraying a superhero whose signature abilities involve his eyes. Still, Marsden embraced the opportunity to portray a comic book-accurate version of Cyclops on screen, calling it a chance to give fans "everything they want to see."

Aesthetically, Marsden's visor differs slightly from some comic and animated portrayals. Trailer shots show Scott Summers wearing a silver chrome visor, (seemingly inspired by the version in some Marvel Comics stories, including House of X) with a thin, rose quartz lens that allows him to see while controlling his optic blast abilities.

In the animated Disney+ series X-Men '97, Cyclops wears a similarly designed yellow visor with a thin, red lens. Marvel Studios' live-action visor also differs significantly from the dark eyeglasses with red lenses the mutant often wore in the Fox-era X-Men films.

Why James Marsden's Appearance in Avengers: Doomsday Is Important

20th Century Fox

Marsden made his debut as Cyclops in 2000's X-Men and reprised his role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. After twelve years away from the character, he officially makes his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday alongside his Fox-era co-stars Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, and the late Patrick Stewart.

The Russo Brothers-directed crossover will feature the X-Men teaming up with the Avengers, Wakandans, and New Avengers to stop world-ending incursions as they confront the threat posed by Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

After the 2000s X-Men films attempted a more grounded, monochromatic approach to the X-Men's costumes, choosing black leather outfits over comic-accurate adaptations, Avengers: Doomsday leans into the suits' comic book inspirations. The payoff, 26 years after Cyclops and Wolverine sarcastically mused about wearing yellow spandex, couldn't come at a more opportune time for Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios / 20th Century Fox

Marsden's costume and Hugh Jackman's comic-accurate look in Deadpool & Wolverine showcase the studio's willingness to embrace visual elements of Marvel Comics that earlier filmmakers were reluctant to translate into live-action. Other returning X-Men characters, including Romijn's Mystique and Cummings' Nightcrawler, have also received more comic-accurate designs in Avengers: Doomsday.

But Marsden's return as Cyclops likely means more than a change in his look. Fox's X-Men films notoriously centered Wolverine and relegated Cyclops to the background, even though Scott Summers has traditionally led the team in Marvel Comics. Scott uttering his iconic "To me, my X-Men" call in Avengers: Doomsday's final trailer suggests that Marsden may finally get the opportunity to bring a more faithful version of Cyclops to the big screen – one whose aesthetic and characterization match the versions seen in comic and animated media.

The full extent of Marsden's role will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters worldwide on December 18, 2026.