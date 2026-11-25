Avengers: Doomsday's third act is still shrouded in mystery, but there may have been one shot hiding in the final trailer. Marvel Studios treated moviegoers to three major trailers for Doomsday between July and November, teasing the collapse of the Multiverse, the return of fan-favorite superheroes, an Avengers vs. X-Men fight, and the looming showdown with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The studio appears eager to convince audiences that the Sentinel battle in the X-Mansion's ruins on Earth-10005 is Doomsday's final third-act action sequence, but that moment is actually expected to come earlier in the "two-and-a-half-hour" runtime.

Avengers: Doomsday's final trailer has arrived at long last, but in classic MCU fashion, most of the footage seems to come from the first two acts, preserving the surprises of Marvel Studios' latest and greatest third-act climax. Still, the trailer may be hiding one sneak peek at Doomsday's epic conclusion, according to one heavily supported theory, in which Chris Hemsworth's Thor wields yellow lightning.

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The shot has Thor holding Stormbreaker and wearing full armor as he ascends into the sky with blasts of yellow lightning around him, marking a major redesign from his blue superpowers of the past. Most seem to agree that Thor is empowered with the Odinforce in Doomsday, as the yellow aesthetic aligns with that of Odin, the King of Asgard, whose powers the God of Thunder could inherit soon.

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In the already iconic shot when Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom stopped Thor's Stormbreaker strike (which has played in all three trailers), the God of Thunder wields his familiar blue lightning and is easily countered by the sorcerer. Having had his ass handed to him by yet another Avengers-level villain, it seems Thor will seek new powers to avoid a situation similar to Thanos' Infinity War victory.

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Thor finally wielding the Odinforce in the forest gives a whole new meaning to Doomsday's Asgardian-centric "Thor Will Return" teaser from last December. The God of Thunder prayed to his father, Anthony Hopkins' Odin, to "lend to [him] the strength of the All-Fathers" so that he could make it home to his daughter, Love:

"Father, all my life, I have answered every call: to honor, duty, to war. Now fate has given me something I never sought: a child. A life untouched by the storm. Lend to me the strength of the All-Fathers, so that I might fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness, the kind I never knew. Please, Father, hear my words."

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Odin and the other Asgardians in Valhalla look set to answer Thor's prayers with the Odinforce, which some initially confused for bringing back Thunderbolt, Zeus' famous weapon that the Greek god wielded in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

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Thor's initial clash with Doctor Doom appears to take place in the ruins of the X-Mansion, after the Avengers vs. X-Men fight and even after the Sentinel clash. While Doom will initially join the heroes as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," the events on Earth-10005 may be where his villainy is revealed, setting up a third act in which Thor is buffed with the Odinforce for the Multiverse's last stand.

Another promo, released by Marvel Korea, may also have hinted at Thor and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers taking the fight to Doctor Doom's throne room in Latveria, with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir in hand. Doom may be ready to take on the OG Avengers, as well as the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, on his home turf.

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Whatever the case, fans don't have long to wait to learn the truth, as Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in under a month on Friday, December 18, although lucky fans in some international regions will see it on Wednesday, December 16.

What Is Avengers: Doomsday's Secret Storyline Really All About?

When Avengers: Doomsday begins, it appears that the Multiverse's collapse is well underway, with the MCU's Earth-616, The Fantastic Four's Earth-828, and Fox's Earth-10005 as the final universes remaining. It seems that Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four will travel to Earth-616 with a plan to save the Multiverse with "special cannons" that can prevent Incursions, kicking the story into action.

With Doom still operating under a heroic guise, that may explain why the group travels to Earth-10005, hoping to install one of these all-important cannons ahead of the next Incursions, perhaps with Earth-616. However, that may be where Doom's plan falls apart as his villainy is revealed, leading to Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards confronting him with his screams of "Answer me, Victor!"

Whatever the case, Doom's deceit and destruction will put him on a collision course with Thor, who angrily declares, "I swear, you will beg for Hel long before I grant it." Still, the God of Thunder must lose to Doom for him to escape and continue his plan to create Battleworld from his regal home in Latveria, where the heroes will likely travel to for yet another international final battle.

But Marvel Studios must be cautious with Doomsday, as Thor's expected storyline sounds awfully close to Avengers: Infinity War. Just 8 years ago, the God of Thunder already went on a quest to acquire a new power-up (Stormbreaker) to defeat an Avengers-level villain (Thanos), only for it all to prove futile (the Mad Titan snapped his fingers anyway, erasing half of all life).