Dune: Part Three will include a storyline involving Paul and Chani's children, Leto II and Ghanima, set after Dune: Messiah. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy has so far split Frank Herbert's seminal novel across two films, with the upcoming third part based on the sequel, Dune: Messiah. However, while this is Villeneuve's last Dune film, it was not Herbert's last novel, and the director appears to be incorporating elements of the third book, Children of Dune, in this trilogy-capping movie as well.

Dune: Part Three picks up with the characters decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) claims the throne and becomes a violent dictator across the galaxy. But at some point in between, he and his lover, Chani (Zendaya), become parents to two children, Leto and Ghanima, who are featured as teenagers in the movie, played by Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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The casting of Chani and Paul's twins was already a hint that Dune: Part Three would draw upon the third book in Herbert's Dune series, because in Dune: Messiah, the children are only born at the end of the story, with their older selves more of a focus in Children of Dune. Dune: Part Three's latest trailer has confirmed that the film will not only introduce Leto and Ghamina but also incorporate their key story arc from Children of Dune.

The latest teaser trailer for Dune 3 features Robert Pattinson's Scytale questioning Chani on Arrakis about her supposed children with Paul Atreides. "I've heard rumors of offspring," Scytale says. Chani quickly dispels the idea, calling them "children's stories." "I love children's stories," Scytale responds, hinting he doesn't believe Chani.

While Scytale is an important part of the assassination plot against Paul in Dune: Messiah, the involvement of Leto II and Ghamina doesn't become pivotal until Children of Dune.

In the third novel, Princess Irulan Corrino's (Florence Pugh) sister, Wensicia Corrino, orchestrates an assassination attempt on Leto II and Ghamina, hoping to put her own son on the throne.

Wensicia sends a gift of royal cloaks to the twins and, unbeknownst to them, a pair of laza tigers (genetically engineered) had been trained to attack and kill anyone wearing the cloaks. While the assassination attempt was ultimately unsuccessful, it did split up the twins and caused Leto to fake his own death and exile himself into the desert.

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While Dune: Part Three is not expected to fully cover the events of Children of Dune, it does appear that Villeneuve is drawing on elements from both the second and third of Herbert's Dune novels to create the finale to Paul Atreides' story.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. The film features the return of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Florence Pugh.

Leto and Ghamina's Important Role in Dune: Part 3

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It seems like Dune: Part Three may not adapt the twins' assassination arc completely faithfully, but instead will blend elements of it into the existing adaptation of Dune: Messiah's plot.

The idea of an assassination scheme is already baked into Dune: Messiah's story, as the Bene Gesserit and the Spacing Guild employ Scytale to overthrow the Emperor. It stands to reason that, with Leto II and Ghamina introduced earlier in the timeline, if these groups learned of the children's existence, they would have some interest in either assassinating Paul's bloodline entirely or locating the twins to use them against their father in their plans, which would explain why Scytale is hunting the pair in the film.

Wensicia Corrino's involvement in Dune: Part Three hasn't been confirmed either, nor has an actor been cast, but it's possible her role in the twins' assassination could be passed on to Princess Irulan instead. In the novels, Paul refuses to have an heir with Irulan, keeping their marriage strictly political. In the film adaptation, this might have sparked jealousy in Irulan, who may feel the need to eradicate Paul's true heirs to convince him to finally pair their bloodlines instead.

Where Leto and Ghamina are only introduced at the end of Dune: Messiah, introducing them earlier in the film adaptation raises the stakes for this climactic third film. Given that this is expected to be the last Dune film from Villeneuve, the director can tackle even more of Herbert's story, rather than leaving the twins' potential in this saga untapped.