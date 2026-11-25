A new Avengers: Doomsday poster and trailer have confirmed the major difference between Thor and Steve Rogers' powers. The fifth Avengers movie, like its predecessors, is a team-up film at heart, but this time on a far grander scale. Beyond pairing the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men, New Avengers, and Wakandans in the war against Doctor Doom, the film is packed with interesting sub-partnerships. Thor and Steve's collaboration is the most notable of them, and Marvel has teased it across the entire marketing campaign.

Marvel Studios released a new character poster featuring Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth's Thor fighting side by side on the battlefield. In the image, Thor wields Stormbreaker while Steve uses "the little one," Mjolnir. The poster is part of an 11-poster series Marvel released, each one a small piece of a massive montage from Doomsday's battlefield.

Marvel Studios

The two longtime Avengers teammates spring into action with their weapons charged with lightning. The color of the lightning crackling around each weapon is distinctly different, Marvel's way of highlighting the contrast in the powers the two heroes wield.

Marvel Studios

The lightning around Mjolnir, which Steve uses, is the familiar blue, while Thor's Stormbreaker has bolts of golden-yellow energy swirling around it. Steve memorably put the enchanted hammer to good use in Avengers: Endgame during the final battle against Thanos and his forces, where it emitted the very same blue lightning glow seen here.

Marvel Studios

The poster also functions as Marvel doubling down on the pair being a two-man unit of their own in Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

Doomsday's latest trailer also seemingly featured the moment where Thor obtains the Odinforce. During the scene where Thor is praying to Odin (as seen in the initial Thor trailer we got late last year), he gets powered by the Odinforce from the Allfather himself.

Marvel Studios

The two have been side by side in the trailers and promos, with Thor handing over Mjolnir for the first time in the first full trailer. One piece of promo art even branded the duo under the name "Worthy Star," while giving them their very own logo.

Marvel Studios

Thor holds deep respect for Steve, both for his leadership and for being the only human he has ever met who is worthy of his hammer. It is fitting that the two have grown even closer, even though Steve has been out of the picture since Avengers: Endgame.

Why Is Thor's Lightning Yellow?

The yellow lightning serves as more than a way to tell Thor's and Steve's powers apart; it hints at a power upgrade for the Asgardian, whose lightning has always given off blue energy. Even in Doomsday's full trailer, when he charges at Doom with Stormbreaker, the lightning he emits is blue. The poster indicates that the lightning changes color over the course of the movie.

A power upgrade that turns Thor's lightning yellow could be linked to the Odinforce. In both Marvel Comics and the MCU, golden light represents the power of the All-Father. When Anthony Hopkins' Odin died in Thor: Ragnarok, his spirit dissolved into yellow energy on the cliffs of Norway.

The Destroyer in 2011's Thor also burned with fiery orange-yellow power, enchanted by Odin himself. An Odinforce upgrade would blend magic and cosmic energy into Thor's arsenal and draw him closer to the power level of his late father.

Marvel Studios

This would be befitting given the context of the movie. Thor is facing a threat far greater than any he has ever encountered, with his back against the wall. In Doomsday's second character teaser, released earlier this year, Thor even prayed to Odin to lend him the power of the All-Fathers, kneeling in the forest as he sends out a desperate prayer. It is possible that Odin heeds his cry and grants him the power to take on Doom.

Beyond the Odinforce, the yellow lightning could come from an alternative source. Thor: Love and Thunder introduced Russell Crowe's Zeus and his weapon, the Thunderbolt. Thor seized it in Omnipotent City and later channeled its golden power into an army of Asgardian children. Although his innate lightning remained blue at the time, that same power could be what gives it a yellow glow in Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

A deleted scene from Love and Thunder gives credence to this theory. In that scene, Zeus visits Thor on Earth and explains the true nature of his weapon, teaching the Asgardian how to utilize it. And since Thor is never shown returning the weapon on screen, it is safe to assume it is still in his possession.